This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The first half is in the books, with four Mets playing in the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. It’s been one of the finest first halves in history for the Mets, who endured their share of adversity but handled it without much issue, spending the last 96 consecutive days in first place. While the defending World Series champion Braves have charged up the standings of late, the Mets have managed to hold them back for now.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO