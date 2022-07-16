Woman crossing street struck, killed by driver, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been killed early Saturday morning after a driver stuck her while she was crossing the street on East and Sumner, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The vehicle was driving southbound when it hit the woman and fled the scene, according to IMPD.
IMPD describes the vehicle as a dark sedan.
No other information has been released.
