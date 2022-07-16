ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourian infected with brain-eating amoeba dies

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis,...

www.ksdk.com

UPI News

CDC warns of parechovirus in multiple states after infant dies

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
