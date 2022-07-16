Missourian infected with brain-eating amoeba dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis,...
A patient from Missouri has died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba following a visit to an Iowa lake, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed on Friday. The patient died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually deadly infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba, The Associated...
Every year, a few swimmers in the US are hospitalized after contracting brain-eating amoebas. Naegleria fowleri may cause a life-threatening brain infection if it enters through the nose. The amoeba lives in warm freshwater, mostly in the Southern states. When a swimmer recently fell ill after visiting a lake in...
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Missouri resident diagnosed this month with an infection from a brain-eating amoeba after visiting a beach in Iowa has died, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Mars, Incorporated is being sued by a consumer who claims that Skittles are “are unfit for human consumption.”. Consumer Jenile Thames filed the lawsuit in Oakland, California, on Thursday, claiming in court documents obtained by NBC News that the candy contains “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide (TiO2).
The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said. Meanwhile, crews continued to battle a wildfire that has burned at least 10 structures, five of them homes, around a lake in North Texas, authorities said.
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns. Many […]
One thing no brand wants attached to their name is a bacterial outbreak due to their food. Many diners may remember when Chipotle was hit with a $25 million fine, a record high for a food safety case, several years after its notorious E. coli outbreaks that occurred between 2015 and 2018. The highly publicized incidents sickened more than 1,000 people and resulted in major profit losses, as well as a hit to Chipotle's reputation among customers and investors (via CNN Business).
Brain-eating amoebas have increasingly expanded to northern states in recent decades, according to information published by the CDC."Naegleria fowleri" is rare but carries a 97% fatality rate.Driving the news: The beach at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford has been closed since July 7 as officials investigate its possible connection to a confirmed case of the disease.A Missouri resident who swam there contracted the disease and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.What's happening: Testing at the lake is ongoing and the beach will remain closed until it is completed, Tammie Krausman, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural...
A swimmer from Missouri has died days after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba in an Iowa lake. On Friday officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that the swimmer had passed away following the rare Naegleria fowleri infection. "Unfortunately, the patient died due to Primary...
Weeks after a disabled resident of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center died due to a lack of water, another resident of the home was subjected to a life-threatening lack of oxygen, state records show. In early June, the western-Iowa facility was cited after a 30-year-old resident of the home died...
Federal officials urged – practically begged – eligible Americans to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during a media briefing this week, as cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have doubled since April and deaths remain at about 350 a day, said...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda. Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence. Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”
Lead is a substance that’s routinely found in the environment. It’s present in dust, water, and even food. But if lead levels surpass a certain threshold, and if a person is regularly exposed to higher concentrations, lead poisoning can occur. That’s why BrandStorm issued a recall for two lots of Natierra freeze-dried blueberries.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
When we talk about National Ice Cream Month, we want to talk about hot summer days and delicious, chilly cones. Instead, we're talking about ice cream recalls. Big Olaf Creamery announced a recall of its ice cream, which has been linked to a listeria outbreak that caused nearly two dozen illnesses, more than 20 hospitalizations, and at least one death.
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Comments / 0