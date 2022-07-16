ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J-Hope Revealed The First BTS Member He Let Hear His Solo Album

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ-Hope dropped his first solo album, Jack in the Box, on July 15 and ARMY is all about the edgy new sound. As the first BTS member to release a full solo album rather than a mixtape or EP like others have in the past, J-Hope’s album is a pretty big...

Elite Daily

Only Murders Now Has An "Angel In Flip Flops" Music Video And It's... Something!

In case you weren’t aware, Selena Gomez isn’t the only musical hitmaker on Only Murders in the Building. Steve Martin has always incorporated his love of music into his comedy career, so it was only a matter of time before he gave the Arconia crew the most perfectly absurd theme song to sing along to. But the jaunty little ditty doesn’t just exist in the world of the show — Only Murders in the Building’s “Angel in Flip Flops” got a full-length release and even its own music video, because Charles-Haden Savage’s forgotten 1989 tune deserves a comeback.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lizzo's New Album Special Is Your Go-To Source For Empowering IG Captions

Three years after dropping her iconic, star-making album, Cuz I Love You, Lizzo is heating up the summer of 2022 with new music — and it’s about damn time! For months fans have patiently awaited the drop of the album that gave us the TikTok-dominating hit “About Damn Time,” and now the wait is finally over. On July 15, Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, and it’s giving fans everything could dream of and more. In particular, Lizzo’s songwriting is on all whole new level of cheeky-but-empowering cleverness, which means there are so many lyrics from Lizzo’s Special that are basically made to be used as your next Instagram caption.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

EmRata And Her Husband Reportedly Broke Up Amid Cheating Rumors

Not every romance is meant to last. From their paper-clip proposal to her trend-launching engagement ring to their low-key courthouse wedding, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were the definition of #relationshipgoals. But four years after they tied the knot, it appears their love story may have ended. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard reportedly broke up amid rumors that the actor cheated on the model.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Elite Daily

J. Lo’s 2 Wedding Dresses Were Perfect For Her Las Vegas Nuptials

Bennifer is now, officially... Jaffleck. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a Vegas stronghold for romantic elopements. Lopez announced her nuptials through a heartfelt edition of her newsletter. The announcement featured a collection of truly adorable selfies and details about the big day, including tidbits on what both the bride and groom wore. According to the newsletter, Lopez wore two wedding dresses, including “a dress from an old movie,” and a second, more dramatic number. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket “from his closet.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Suga
Jungkook
J Hope
Elite Daily

Twerk Your Way Into Saucy Santana And Latto’s “Booty” Block Party

Cancel those upcoming plans, because you’re invited to Saucy Santana and Latto’s fiery block party. On July 19, the dynamic rap duo released a music video for their hit, “Booty.” As teased by the title, the eclectic single is a bootylicious anthem, and the visual serves as a perfect homage to the romp. In order to attend this packed party, you need the appropriate attire: cut-off shorts.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

J. Lo’s Wedding Dress “From An Old Movie” Has Been Found, Kind Of

Y’all, it’s been a journey. After Jennifer Lopez announced through her newsletter that one of the two wedding dresses she wore for her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16 was “from an old movie,” the internet flew into a research frenzy. Even with coordinated efforts across platforms — we’re talking Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, but mostly Instagram — this case has been tough to crack. However, thanks to the dedication of a few intrepid souls, I am happy to report that Lopez’s first wedding dress, the one “from an old movie,” that the Marry Me star saved for years has been identified. Lopez’s vintage wedding dress is Alexander McQueen’s Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In August

August is the dog days of summer when it’s too hot to go out but too close to school and work starting again to waste. Thankfully, there’s plenty of television to stream this coming month on Disney+, with movie debuts and new TV series for fans to enjoy. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in August 2022 to maximize your vacation vegging.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

We Need To Talk About Jeremy Allen White's Tattoos In The Bear

The Bear fans, rejoice. FX confirmed on July 14 that Jeremy Allen White and the rest of the Original Beef employees will be returning for a second season of the hit show about the goings-on of a Chicago beef joint. That means even more screen time for White’s dreamy character, Carmy Berzatto, and his many, many tattoos.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Bachelor Nation May Have A New Favorite Racecar-Driving Contestant

Life moves pretty fast in Bachelor Nation, but one Season 19 Bachelorette contestant is probably pretty used to speed. Jordan Vandergriff is a racecar driver who set out to win over one of the Bachelorettes this season, and he especially had his sights set on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia. He went on Rachel’s first 1-on-1 date with her in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, and their blossoming love quickly went to new heights — but not for long.
MOTORSPORTS
Elite Daily

Nate And Gabby Have A Super-Sweet Bachelorette 1-On-1 Date Together

Night 1 of any Bachelorette season is always pretty overwhelming, and that was especially the case with Season 19. During the first night of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, they were introduced to the largest number of contestants for one season in Bachelor Nation history. There were a lot of men for the two Bachelorettes to meet — so many men, in fact, they decided to cancel the first rose ceremony in order to have more time to get to know them. Luckily, the Bachelorettes have 1-on-1 dates in order to get more quality time with their men. And on Gabby’s 1-on-1 date with Nate Mitchell, she learns some really sweet facts about him.
CHICAGO, IL
Elite Daily

J.Lo And Ben’s Wedding Body Language Was “Complicated,” Yet “Truly Intimate”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, and the world will never be the same. OK, OK, so I’ve felt that way about Bennifer before — I mean, really, have any of us (even those of us who hadn’t been born yet) fully recovered from the OG pink diamond ring he gave her back in 2003? And yet, this moment might outshine all previous Ben/Jen moments to date. In J. Lo’s own words, their low-key wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel was definitely “worth waiting for.” Plus, in a series of snaps from the special day, Lopez and Affleck’s wedding body language was seriously memorable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elite Daily

J.Lo And Ben Affleck Reportedly Got Married In Las Vegas

Bennifer is officially back and stronger than ever. The celeb couple that ruled the early 2000s rekindled their romance in 2021, and now they’ve reportedly finally taken that stroll down the aisle. On Saturday, July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly got married in a Las Vegas ceremony, saying “I do” to one another after a decades-long rollercoaster romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV

