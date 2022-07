Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart said he has concerns with the current status of name, image and likeness rights for college athletes. "It's unfortunate that it slid the way it did because I was one of the biggest advocates that the name, image and likeness [rule] needed to be in place," Smart said at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention. "Look, it is not for everybody. Everybody's not gonna make the same amount of money off of it. ... You're gonna have different pay scales for different guys. I can accept that.

