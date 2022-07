Buying pickup trucks in 2022 is a nightmare. Not only are there no trucks to buy, but if you happen to find one, you will have to pony up big time. New car prices are higher than ever before, and as a result, so are used car and truck prices. However, if you are willing to look and go far enough back, there are still some good deals on affordable used pickup trucks. Let’s take a walk back to the early 2000s.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO