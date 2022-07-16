ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man steals unattended fire truck while crew responds to EMS call

By Evan Anstey, Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica, Chris Horvatits
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1xTc_0giAkgEJ00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – A man who allegedly stole a fire truck while first responders were at a call in downtown Buffalo, New York, has been arraigned on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bill Renaldo, the commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department, told Nexstar’s WIVB that a four-member crew was responding to an EMS call around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday when they came back outside and realized their truck was gone.

Renaldo was unsure how long the truck was unattended, though the air brakes were engaged, he said, making it difficult to drive away.

The truck was later found roughly a mile away. Renaldo added that someone inside a nearby bar used a fire extinguisher on the abandoned truck because it had become smoky, possible because the air brakes were engaged.

The thief also hit two parked cars during his joy ride, Renaldo said. The engine should be back in service soon.

Buffalo supermarket where 10 were killed in mass shooting reopens; locals express mixed reactions

The suspect, Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of criminal possession of stolen property, both of which are felonies. Misdemeanor changes include obstructing emergency medical services, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The DA’s office said Abdikadir was also charged in connection with another crime that occurred the night before. They allege he entered an Buffalo restaurant in the very early hours of Thursday morning, broke into a storage cabinet, and stole approximately 50 bottles of alcohol. This incident landed him two additional felony charges for burglary and grand larceny, as well as a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return to court on Friday, Aug. 26. The DA’s office said he was released on his own recognizance because the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

Hit & Run Salamanca

City of Salamanca Police is looking for the public’s help in locating an individual involved in a hit and run. According to a post on their Facebook page, Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion with damage to its front passenger side. The vehicle was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian on a mobility scooter on East State Street around midnight on June 19th.
SALAMANCA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia resident charged in hit and run crash involving buggy

A Fredonia resident is facing multiple charges after a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to the crash on Route 322 in the town of Dayton last Thursday evening with heavy damage reported to the buggy. The vehicle had reportedly fled the scene with deputies locating the driver, 44-year-old Emily Elliott, at a different location. Further investigation revealed signs of intoxication according to deputies. Elliott has been charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an incident and is due back in Dayton Town Court.
FREDONIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in Delaware Avenue apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported two people were shot inside an apartment complex on Delaware Avenue, near Great Arrow Avenue, just before 9 p.m. Monday. Police said both victims were taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call or […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two juveniles shot on Rt. 60 in Dunkirk by passing vehicle

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two juveniles are recovering after they were shot while driving on Route 60 in the City of Dunkirk. Witnesses told Dunkirk Police on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., the juveniles’ vehicle was headed south on Route 60 when someone from a passing vehicle began firing rounds.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Alcohol#Fire Extinguisher#Property Crime#Ems#Wivb
chautauquatoday.com

16-year-old faces Family Court appearance after burglary in progress

A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Cheektowaga Woman Charged with Bringing Drugs into Prison

An Erie County woman is under arrest, facing multiple charges, after police say she brought contraband into a prison. The Office of Special Investigations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision called New York State Police on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after officers from the Wende Correctional Facility say they found the woman to be holding contraband.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

Andover Man Arrested in Friendship Burglary in Process

An Andover man was arrested during a burglary in progress in Friendship early Saturday morning. At 3:15 AM, New York State Police charged 37-year-old Roy W. Austin with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, felony burglary for entering a dwelling and causing injury, felony criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
2 On Your Side

21-year-old dies after motorcycle crash on the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after a crash on Route 33 on Saturday near the Best Street exit ramp. First responders responded to a serious motorcycle crash, prompting the closure of Route 33 West between Humboldt Parkway to Best Street. Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot near E. North Street and Lemon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was shot near the intersection of E. North Street and Lemon Street on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where the man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and has been listed as stable.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy