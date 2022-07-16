Lynx: Orlando's Public Transit System

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSarah has lived in the Orlando area for 5 years and has experienced almost everything that Orlando has to offer. LYNX is Orlando's public transit system, but the bus routes actually serve other areas besides Orlando. LYNX services Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. However, the most extensive service areas...

Exclusive: Families of UCF students killed, hurt in pedestrian crashes say safety project is long overdue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County, the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of Central Florida are spending more than $7 million to improve pedestrian safety. Construction is slated to begin in early 2023. But that’s not fast enough for loved ones of young people killed and injured in pedestrian collisions around one of the nation’s largest campuses.
Here’s more on Orlando airport’s next expansion plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando International Airport CEO Kevin Thibault has his sights set on the next stage of the air hub’s expansion — something that starts with the September debut of the new Terminal C and beyond.
Ambassador Hotel in Orlando could be converted to affordable apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is one step closer to getting more affordable housing after the city of Orlando moved forward ordinances that would permit new owners to convert the Ambassador Hotel into affordable apartments. What You Need To Know. The Ambassador Hotel in Orlando could be converted to...
‘Patronized by the highest class’: Orlando’s San Juan Hotel

Submitted by Whitney Barrett, Orange County Regional History Center archivist. The San Juan Hotel began its ascent in the downtown Orlando skyline in 1885 at 32 N. Orange Ave. Originally a three-story building, the hotel was owned by Henry S. Kedney and constructed by C.E. Pierce at the cost of $150,000. In 1887, Henry Beeman purchased the new hotel and spent a pretty penny on improvements. He added two more stories — as well as an addition — spending about $500,000. Over the next few decades, other improvements included verandas, a laundry room, private baths and a barbershop turned cafe. One promotional brochure boasted that “… extensive additions have been made to the grounds, and wide verandas built on to the hotel. Sanitary arrangements are perfect. In a word, the hotel is modern in the strictest sense, is conducted on the broadest lines, and is patronized by the highest class.”
Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
Guest Passes Out at Universal Water Park, Others Face Several Injuries

A report was just revealed showing several Guests visiting Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, were injured. Multiple Guests reported injuries or medical emergencies from the months of April to June of this year, all of which transpired at Universal Studios and its Volcano Bay water Park. This was revealed in a story from Florida Politics.
How Does the Krusty Burger Measure Up in Terms of Theme Park Burgers?

My aversion for quick service/counter service theme park burgers and pizza knows no bounds. I realize that creating mass produced quality food and beverage demands incredible effort. In fact, creating below average theme park fast food requires a large amount of time and effort. I appreciate all the food and beverage staff doing great work with inadequate appreciation. Please be nice to team members and cast members depending on which theme park resort you are visiting.
Mid-90s and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days. Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40%...
When am I required to use my headlights? Trooper Steve has the answer

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “When am I required to have my headlights on?”. [TRENDING: Cities with...
TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Airplane...
Explaining the reason behind the lull in tropical activity

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a busy late June and early July with Bonnie and Colin the tropics have taken a nice little break. We’ve had three named storms and through July 19 and we would normally have seen 2.2 named storms by this date. The reason for the...
