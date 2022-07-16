ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Rec softball and baseball champions

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midget League Champions (3rd-4th Boys) Sox League Champions (3rd-4th Girls) Mickey Mantle League Champions (5th-6th Boys) Shortstop League Champions (5th-6th Girls) Ralph Terry League Champions (7th-9th Boys) Team: Heat. Head Coach: Sheldon Amador. Record:...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 1

Great Bend Post

World-champion Blue Devil drum corps stops in Great Bend

There are big band sounds and sometimes just big bands. The 19-time world champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps made a pit stop in Great Bend for a rehearsal Monday. The Blue Devils departed with their 18-vehicle convoy en route to Broken Arrow, Okla., for another Drum Corps International competition Tuesday night.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Local graduates from Fort Hays State

BARTON – GREAT BEND. Kaitlin M Adams, Bachelor of Business Administration. Hannah Marie Augustine, Bachelor of Science in Education. Jordan L. Haney, Bachelor of Science in Health And Human Performance. Austin Lee LaViolette, Bachelor of Science. Erika D. Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Sociology. Kimberlyn Alexis Sinclair, Bachelor of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

13th Annual Tiger Auction and Dinner Set for Saturday, August 20

HAYS, Kan. - The 13th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 in the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Facility on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Doors will open at 4 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m., and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end around 10 p.m. Get your tickets today by purchasing online or dropping by the FHSU Athletic office on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

New veterans, baseball, firefighter murals part of Russell cityscape

RUSSELL — Fifty images depicting the U.S. armed forces now are depicted on a 66-by-20-foot mural on the side of the American Legion in Russell. The mural by artist Buck Arnhold, a native of Hays, depicts the trench warfare of World War I, a tank battle during World War II, the Delta battles of Vietnam, and the air, sea and land conflicts of the war on terrorism, as well as service members who served during those wars.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Xpress Wellness color contest in Great Bend

Xpress Wellness hosting a contest for the Great Bend community youth and the surrounding areas. The contest will run from July 15 - 25. The winner will be announced on July 27. Each age group will win a punch & play card to the Wetlands Waterpark, along with Xpress Wellness...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Kansas trooper keeps raccoon family safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons. KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Wheat variety selection resources

Farmers are preparing for planting their next wheat crop this coming Fall. And some of you may be considering choosing a new variety to plant. If so KSRE has several resources available to help you out. You can go to our Cottonwood Extension District web site at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu, click onto the Crops and Livestock tab and then look under Hot Topics for the Barton and Ellis County wheat demonstration plot results as a starting place.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Cropping systems and Climate Change

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 12 indicated some change for our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast portion of the county still abnormally dry. Severe drought is creeping eastward and is into Pawnee county. The weather forecast indicates worsening conditions over this week. The six to ten-day outlook (July 19 to 23) indicates a 70 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 21 to 27) indicates a continued 70 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. Most definitely not what our summer row crops need and very stressful on livestock. Today, let’s start a series of discussing a changing climate and the effects on cropping systems in our area.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salt City Splash to be closed the next three Mondays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tony Finlay with Hutch Rec let the city council know Tuesday of a schedule change for Salt City Splash going forward. "Fortunately, we have been able to make it through to this time without any closures of the pool," Finlay said. "We were having to close certain features of the pool at certain times, because of lifeguard shortages, but we were never having to close the entire facility. Looking through the next four weeks here, this is the time of year traditionally where we start to lose lifeguards, unplanned vacations, those sorts of things. We are going to close the next three Mondays, the final three Mondays of the season. That would be July 25, August 1 and August 8, we will close. We will not be open those days."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Hays/Russell await possible appeal of cities' favorable ruling in R9 Ranch water use

"This is a big deal," said Sandy Jacobs, Hays city commissioner. "We've waited a long time for this. ...Twenty-some years that we've actually been directly focused on this." Jacobs has lived all her life in Hays and says some of the younger residents may not understand the importance of the recent judicial ruling about the R9 Ranch in Edwards County, the source of a long-term water supply for Hays and the city of Russell.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Candidate forum in Great Bend is July 21

Three seats on the Barton County Commission are being contested in the Aug. 2 primary election. To learn more about the candidates, the League of Women Voters of Great Bend- Barton County are holding a candidate forum on Thursday, July 21 at the Great Bend Senior Center, 2005 Kansas Avenue. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the forum commencing at 6:30 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

First time since 2018, Great Bend Police Dept. at full strength

For the first time since 2018, the Great Bend Police Department is at full strength. When taking over as police chief in January 2021, Steve Haulmark mentioned one of his goals was to have a fully staffed department. A full 33 officers/detectives was met as Haulmark introduced the recent hiring of Officer Jonathan Parsons to the Great Bend City Council on Monday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Permit for new home daycare in Great Bend approved by council

With a 7-1 vote, the Great Bend City Council voted Monday to issue a conditional use permit to Jessica Roan to operate a group home daycare at 2206 McKinley Street. As the property is owned by Hammond Investments, and Roan will not be living in the house, the permit was needed. Tammy Hammond signed the application authorizing the applicant to use the property as a daycare.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Read or listen: Great Bend library offers digital format options

Summer is the time for reading, at least according to the "must read" lists that begin to roll out each year as temperatures begin to climb. Area libraries, including the Great Bend Public Library, have continued to make gains in digital media. Now audiobooks, ebooks, music, and even movies are available on a host of apps available on your phone.
GREAT BEND, KS
