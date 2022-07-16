ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Aled Sion Davies: Paralympian sets new discus world record

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple Paralympic and seven-time world champion Aled Sion Davies has set a new discus world...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Men’s 10,000m. Gold: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) — 27:27.43. Silver: Stanley Mburu (KEN) — 27:27.90.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympian#Sion#Athletics#World Record#Discus
Daily Mail

'It's humiliating, devastating and really frustrating': Mother of Ivy League swimmer who raced against trans athlete Lia Thomas slams her 'Woman of the Year' award nomination

The mother of an Ivy League swimmer who competed against UPenn transgender athlete Lia Thomas is slamming the university for nominating her for the NCAA 'Woman of the Year' award, calling the move 'humiliating and devastating.'. Kim Jones appeared on 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday where she expressed her...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s faint hopes of defending her world title are over.Sitting sixth overnight the 29-year-old slipped to eighth in the heptathlon following the long jump and javelin at the World Championships on Monday morning in Eugene.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha three years ago.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge and she has 5,387 points, 354 adrift of the medal places, and 658 behind leader Anouk Vetter with just the 800m left on Monday evening.After day one...
SPORTS
Reuters

Athletics-American Nageotte wins pole vault world gold

EUGENE, Ore., July 17 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Katie Nageotte won the United States' first women's pole vault gold at the World Championships in more than two decades on Sunday, with compatriot Sandi Morris taking silver and Australian Nina Kennedy the bronze.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would’ve been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. Hurdler Devon Allen’s false start kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final and what could’ve been the 10th medal of the day. The speedster-slash-receiver will now take his talents to the football field, where he’ll attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was hardly the way he wanted to finish at worlds. “Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that’s that,” said Allen, whose training camp with the Eagles starts July 26. “I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Devon Allen's hurdles dream ends in nightmarish fashion

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen’s homecoming trip to the World Championships in Eugene ended in heartbreak when he was called for a false-start in the 110-meter hurdles final Saturday night at Hayward Field and disqualified from the race. The World Athletics rule is that if a runner’s reaction time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Alex Morgan never gets tired of winning championships, even after so many titles already. Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. women’s national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. “It just always feels good to be called the champion, and this game just, like, means a lot to us. It’s always going to mean a lot,” Morgan said. ”Obviously against Canada, they gave us a run for our money, but we prevailed and feel good about the performance.” As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal.
FIFA
The Guardian

Lleyton Hewitt, ultimate ‘competitor’, inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

When asked for one word to describe how he wanted to be remembered in tennis, Lleyton Hewitt paused for a moment: “Competitor,” the 41-year-old replied. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Adelaide boy, and youngest ever ATP world No 1 (at 20 years, eight months and 26 days) said his famously counter-punching, never-say-die style was his greatest legacy.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under

We're still a year out from the FIFA Women's World Cup, but bettors are already budgeting which squad they might back in 2023. And when it comes to the oddsboard, the reigning world champ United States are at the top. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) qualified for the...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy