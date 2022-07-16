ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Spartanburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford, Polk and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Inman, Tryon, Campobello, Lake Bowen, Mill Spring, Green Creek, Lake Adger and Fingerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spartanburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN RUTHERFORD...POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL SPARTANBURG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk; Rutherford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN RUTHERFORD...POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL SPARTANBURG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
POLK COUNTY, NC

