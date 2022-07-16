Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Spartanburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford, Polk and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Inman, Tryon, Campobello, Lake Bowen, Mill Spring, Green Creek, Lake Adger and Fingerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO