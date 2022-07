July 18, 2022 – Boltonville, Wi – It was a sudsy Sunday in Boltonville. One week and counting until my first Washington County Fair experience with sheep. Today I was outside washing and drying my lambs. I spent my time giving them a bath, so they look nice and clean. I used a brush to go over the extra dirty spots. You really have to scrub to get it all out.

