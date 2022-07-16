ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Moscow Signals a Shift to a More Aggressive Phase of Ukraine War

By Andrew E. Kramer and Steven Erlanger
The New York Times
 3 days ago
Ukrainian soldiers at their position near the front lines in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Mauricio Lima/The New York Times)

KYIV, Ukraine — In an indication that Russian forces were ending what they called an operational pause in their invasion of Ukraine, the defense minister of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, on Saturday ordered his forces to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of the war.

As the Ukrainian government disclosed modest new ground attacks by Russian forces, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement that Shoigu had instructed that combat be intensified to stop Ukraine from shelling civilian areas in Russian-occupied territory.

After deadly Russian missile strikes across Ukraine in recent days that killed civilians, the statement was a new signal from Moscow that its invasion may be entering a more aggressive phase.

Shoigu’s statement appeared to be a response to Ukraine’s new ability to hit Russian targets in occupied areas due to more advanced, longer-range Western weapons, including the U.S.’ HIMARS precision-guided rocket systems and the French Caesar artillery pieces. Ukraine claims to have hit at least 30 Russian ammunition and logistics sites with the new longer-range weapons in the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to lawmakers that Russia would escalate the war. “Everyone should know that, by and large, we have not started anything seriously yet,” Putin said.

There were signs of new ground fighting in the hotly contested Donbas region, where Russian forces have taken one of its provinces, Luhansk, and are trying to take the rest of another, Donetsk. Ukrainian military and regional officials reported five probing attacks along the crescent-shaped front line in the Donbas.

Ukrainian troops using “heavy fire” repelled a renewed overnight ground assault to capture the main road link between the cities of Lysychansk and Bakhmut, said Serhii Haidai, military governor of Luhansk.

The latest analysis by the Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were “likely emerging from their operational pause,” citing a series of limited ground assaults northwest of Sloviansk, southeast of Siversk, along the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway and southwest of the city of Donetsk. “These assaults may indicate that Russian forces are attempting to resume their offensive operations in Donbas,” the analysis said, while noting that “the assaults are still small-scale and were largely unsuccessful.”

Robert Garcia
3d ago

It just shows you that Russia is just wanting to destroy and kill civilians! They can’t win against Ukrainian soldiers so they go after civilians. They are hoping it will break the spirit of Ukrainians but it won’t and it will only get Ukrainians to hate Russia even more.

Rich Brooks
3d ago

The Russians wouldn't be speaking so confidently.... if misslses sent by Ukrainians were landing in red square.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

A World historian responded that is reminiscent of when Germany took the gloves off, and opened Concentration Camps.

