States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw...
If you have never been to North Carolina, then you are definitively missing out on some absolutely gorgeous beaches. Along with Florida and South Carolina, it's safe to say that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of North Carolina, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
If you have never been to Virginia, you are definitely missing out on some nice experiences. While it is true that it is not as popular as other states - North Carolina, Florida, or South Carolina, for example, there is no doubt that Virginia is worth exploring.
A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. Many of the residents returned home Tuesday, but the area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and was 10% contained Tuesday, forest service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore, the forest service said. Meanwhile, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost to its flames, but it was not clear how many of those were residences or businesses, state forest service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”. “My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard...
UCLA wants to leave its traditional sports home in the Pac-12 and join the Big 10 conference. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is saying, “Not so fast.”. Reports that UCLA may join the Big 10 as soon as 2024 are being fought by Newsom and other state bodies. Newsom told Fox News that an investigation is already underway to see what can potentially be done to stop the flight of UCLA.
Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the Virginia General budget into law after legislation cleared the General Assembly earlier. Virginians will receive one-time checks, starting in late September. Individual filers will receive $250, while married couples who file together getting will get $500.
Inflation is having a widespread impact on Americans, including food and restaurant prices. An eatery in Virginia even added an "inflation fee" to its menu, saying "we hope you understand" in a message to its customers. The Sunset Grill in Goochland brought in the fee, writing on their menus: "With...
Local Democrats are in the midst of one of their most significant achievements: Approving a policy that aims to create a diversity of housing types. But they’re hardly sticking the landing. State of play: Council will vote next month on the Unified Development Ordinance, a rewrite of the city’s...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for the abortion. A so-called fetal heartbeat law took effect in Ohio last month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Such laws ban abortions from the time a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy. A 27-year-old man was charged last week in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case that was initially met with skepticism by some news outlets and Republican politicians.
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Speedway store on South Jackson Street in Beulaville and was reminded of a $500 prize he won from an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket earlier in the day.
The Supreme Court has announced its intention to take up Moore v. Harper this fall, a case that critics claim is "perhaps the gravest threat to American democracy since the Jan. 6 attack." Here's everything you need to know:. What's at stake in 'Moore v. Harper'?. North Carolina House Speaker...
Comments / 46