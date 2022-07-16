Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
By Miguel A. Melendez
ETOnline.com
3 days ago
Kodak Black was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to multiple reports, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested the rapper Friday after pulling him over while he was behind the wheel of a bulletproof Dodge Durango. Cops say illegal window tint and expired registration...
Kodak Black has released a new video for “Usain Boo” just days after being arrested for trafficking in his home state of Florida. Directed by Young Chang, the buoyant video finds the Sniper Gang rapper dancing with a team of track and field athletes in front of a turquoise-colored Bentley while wearing a matching sweatsuit. Coincidentally, there’s also a scene where a police officer chases a young man through the hood, but loses his assailant after being tripped up.
Kodak Black was arrested on Friday, July 15, and charged with trafficking oxycodone of fewer than 25 grams and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after being found with $50,000 in cash and oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop. The next day, the Broward county rapper posted a $75,000 bail and was released from jail just hours before a concert in Atlanta.
