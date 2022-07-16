Authorities search for woman after Madison County standoff

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) engaged in an armed standoff with four suspects in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road on Saturday.

Officers with MCSO and SWAT arrived around 2:00 p.m. at a scene where four people were barricaded in a home on the corner of Old Railroad Bed Road and Heritage Brook Drive.

Officers say that eventually three men were detained, with one being arrested. The fourth, a woman named Mariah Cook, is unaccounted for.

She has at least two outstanding warrants. A drug warrant with Huntsville Police Department and a felony weapons warrant with Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A picture of Cook below shows an image of her from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in 2020:

Mariah Cook

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Cook is described as a white woman with long brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and black shorts. She does not pose a threat to the general public. However, she has had past altercations with law enforcement and can be seen as a threat to authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.