ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, TX

AMBER ALERT: Missing Corinth 12-year-old found safe

KVUE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORINTH, Texas — An AMBER Alert that was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old North Texas girl who...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

'It's life or death' | Some guests reflect on being trapped, rescued from Irving hotel fire

IRVING, Texas — Officials confirmed no one was killed or seriously injured in a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Comfort Inn Tuesday. Firefighters initially had to pause their search because the building was too unstable. But early Wednesday, crews went back in with a search dog and confirmed no one was inside. Everyone in the hotel was accounted for, the Irving Fire Department told WFAA.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants." Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 20-year-old man from Frisco drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, according to officials. The Colony police and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to a reported possible drowning at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. Officials were told that the male victim was swimming with family members when he went underwater and didn’t re-surface in an area of the lake about 10 feet deep.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
Corinth, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
City
Corinth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Discover Apparent Suicide at Zeigler Park

A DeSoto Police Officer on patrol early Saturday morning discovered an apparent suicide at Les Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive. The officer was checking the park around 3:40 AM Saturday and saw a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights on. As the officer approached, he saw an African-American man inside the locked vehicle who appeared to be deceased from a gunshot wound. DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the death.
DESOTO, TX
KXII.com

Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two Fannin County, Texas, men were killed in a plane crash in southeastern Bryan County Sunday night. Troopers said Ryan Richardson, 28, of Bonham, and Hadley Workman, 20, of Leonard, were pronounced dead on scene. Richardson’s family notified authorities when he was late to arrive....
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#North Texas
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Three wrecks reported on Highway 78 in same week

Even though three wrecks were reported on Hwy 78 within the same week this month, Assistant Chief Steven Baxter says the overall number of crashes is not abnormal for the city. As reported by The Sachse News July 7, there was a fatal crash Sunday, July 6, that involved a...
SACHSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Forest Hill police issue CLEAR Alert for missing 40-year-old woman

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Forest Hill Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Nashae Wright.Wright, 40, was last seen leaving her residence in the 7200 block of Colonial Drive wearing a yellow jersey shirt with the number 95 or 99 printed on the front in bold letters. She was also wearing a black or navy zip-up hoodie, black tights and black glasses.Wright is approximately 5'0 and had her hair in a ponytail. Police said she walks with a limp and possibly has her pink colored cane with her. She is believed to have several medical conditions that require medication.Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Forest Hill Police Department at (817) 531-5250.

Comments / 0

Community Policy