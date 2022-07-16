Easily one of the most popular and well-respected baseball players of his generation, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter also made a pretty penny during his career.

Tack on his many endorsements and business interests over the years and the Hall of Famer has amassed quite a comfortable net worth , one that helped him own a percentage of the Miami Marlins, for whom he also served as CEO until selling his shares in the team in early 2022.

Derek Jeter earned more than $266 million during his 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees

Taken with the sixth pick in the 1992 MLB Draft by the Yankees, Jeter made his big-league debut in 1995, playing 15 games. He became New York’s starting shortstop the following season and was the unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the Year, earning all 28 first-place votes after hitting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 runs batted in.

1996 was also the season Jeter won the first of five World Series titles, also doing so in 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009. He was named team captain in 2003 and played his final game for the Yankees in 2014. His famous No. 2 was retired by the team in 2017, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021. His enshrinement in Cooperstown was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 ceremony.

During his career, Jeter had a slash line of .310/.377/.440 with 260 home runs and 1,311 runs batted in. He’s also a member of the 3,000 hits club , currently sitting in sixth place on the all-time list with 3,465. “The Captain” was a 14-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a two-time Hank Aaron Award winner, and was named MVP of the 2000 World Series.

Jeter earned over $266.3 million during his playing career.

What is Derek Jeter’s net worth?

In addition to his earnings on the field, Jeter earned plenty of cash off the diamond as well with lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Gatorade, Subway, Ford, Visa, and Rawlings.

“The Captain” has also been involved in several business ventures. During his injury-plagued 2013 season with the Yankees, Jeter partnered with Simon & Schuster to form Jeter Publishing.

The following year, he created The Players’ Tribune website, which allows athletes to tell first-person stories. He was one of the early investors in Whistle Sports (now just Whistle) and sits on the board of Rockefeller Capital Management.

Per Celebrity Net Worth , Derek Jeter is currently worth approximately $200 million.

