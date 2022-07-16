Ty Herndon Opens Up About Being Suicidal After Drug Relapse

Photo: Getty Images

Country music singer Ty Herndon opened up about his drug relapse that left him suicidal in 2020.

The "What Mattered Most" said he was "inches" away from committing suicide on New Year's Eve 2020, where he recalls having been awake for days, relapsing on crystal meth and "holding a fistful of Ambien tablets," he told Page Six.

"It brought me back enough to (ask for help). To know that I mentally had gone somewhere I didn't need to be, I did not need to be (there). It wasn't time. There was fight (left in me)," Herndon said.

Herndon ended up calling a friend for help that night, albeit he doesn't remember the call. Twelve hours later, he remembers waking up in a Texas rehab facility and that's when "a beautiful journey" began.

"It was the most painful and hard journey I’ve ever taken, but trying to leave no stone unturned," he said.

Page Six reported Herndon, 60, has struggled with drug addiction since his 20s. While he has had a long and successful music career that started in the '90s, Herndon also battled a 1995 arrest, a 2021 bipolar diagnosis, three crystal meth relapses and two marriages. The "It Must Be Love" singer came out as gay in 2014.

Now, Herndon is 18 months sober. "The difference for me today is I’m on fire. For the music. I’m in love with myself for the first time in my life. I have no secrets," he said. Herndon has even given a name to his addiction — "Medusa" — to remind him that "She doesn’t live in this town. She’s in jail outside of town."

As for what's next in Herndon's career, he will soon release an album titled Jacob, which is named after the Biblical character, inspired by his favorite artist Bonnie Raitt.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call or text the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline hotline at '988' to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.