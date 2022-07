If you've been holding out for a good deal on the latest iPad mini with cellular connectivity, you're in luck. Amazon has dropped the prices of all color options for the 64GB iPad mini with LTE, bringing them all down to $550. That's nearly $100 off their usual rate, not to mention the cheapest we've seen these models. It's hard to get your hands on the iPad mini right now if you're going through Amazon — most WiFi-only models are sold out, and very few WiFi + Cellular models are in stock. But if this configuration fits your needs, you can save a good sum of money if you pick it up right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO