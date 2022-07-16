News in Clarksville: School test scores, restaurant arrests, Blippi is coming and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Grandmother, therapist say disabled child was at risk long before his death: Some said the single mom was going through incredibly difficult times, with six children in the home, one of them severely disabled....
After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
A prisoner who prompted a nationwide manhunt when he disappeared from an Alabama jail this spring has been charged with killing the corrections official authorities said helped him escape. Casey White, 38, has been indicted on a murder charge for the shooting death of Vicky White, Lauderdale County District Attorney...
According to WJHL, a high-ranking field officer at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is looking at a plethora of charges, after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency discovered that he was illegally shooting and killing deer on the plant’s land. The culprit is Lt. Col. Randolph Carpenter, a commander at...
The Town of Springfield's police chief and two police officers resigned within days of one another this week, CBS4 has learned.Mayor Tyler Gibson confirmed one officer resigned on July 13. The chief and other officer's resignations were effective Saturday morning. The officers resigned to take positions elsewhere, Gibson stated. The chief Katrina Martin cited personal reasons.According to the town's website, the chief is Katrina Martin and the officers Dustin Martin and Jonah West."The timing of the resignations is unfortunate," Gibson said in a statement, "but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers."Gibson and the Town Board of Trustees expressed commitment to an immediate job search to replace the officers with P.O.S.T.-certified personnel as soon as possible.Meantime, the Baca County Sheriff's Office agreed to provide active police coverage for the town. Springfield, a town with less than 1,400 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census figures, is located in southeastern Colorado approximately 25 miles from the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.
A family was arrested Wednesday following the robbery of a North Carolina Waffle House restaurant two days earlier. The Hillsborough Police Department arrested Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas, and charged all three with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an innkeeper.
Henry Clay and his wifeUnknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain image. Henry Clay (1777 - 1852) was one of Kentucky's greatest statesmen. He served as senator, Speaker of the House, and Secretary of State.
