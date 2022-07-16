ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

These Hard-to-Kill Plants Can Survive Even the Worst Gardeners

By Allison Bowsher
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292xe1_0giAdt8d00

Click here to read the full article.

We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt.

We too have struggled with how to take care of plants . We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the plant alone completely. We’ve named plants, talked to them and even pleaded. After years of unsuccessful plant parenting, we have finally discovered that we were trying to co-exist with the wrong type of plant. It’s now hardy or bust.

There are many types of indoor plants that provide all the great benefits while being resolutely low maintenance, which is a nice way of saying that these plants are hard to kill. Several plant retailers even have a separate category for easy-care plants because so many people struggle to keep plants alive.

Skip your typical sad, dry, messy plant funeral and add one of these easy-to-maintain, hard-to-kill plants to your indoor space. Because many of the plants below are plants that thrive in low light conditions, be sure to check out our guide to the Best Low Light Plants as well.

1. Costa Farms Snake Sansevieria

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to plants that are tough to kill, it doesn’t get much tougher than Sansevieria plants. Also known as Snake Plants, the Sansevieria should be watered weekly but can go for weeks without, making them a great option for people who travel or who are really, really bad at remembering to water their plants. Sansevieria enjoys bright, indirect light and can grow up to 3 feet, an excellent size regardless of how much space you have/don’t have. There are dozens of varieties of Snake Plants and while some are needier when it comes to light conditions and watering needs, the Sansevieria is friendly to gardeners of all skill levels, including beginners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3zew_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Costa Farms Snake Sansevieria $22.28 (orig. $27.99) 20% OFF

2. Spider Plant ‘Bonnie’ Chlorophytum Comosum

GOOD FOR LOW LIGHTS

Watch in awe as your Spider Plant ‘Bonnie’ Chlorophytum Comosum not only grows but thrives in just about any setting. The Spider Plant works in low or bright lights and is semi-drought tolerant, meaning it only requires watering once per week. The non-toxic, pet-friendly plant has beautiful yellow and green leaves that curl as they grow. Once the plant begins to mature, it will start spouting plantlets at the end of the curls, which can be removed and planted to grow more Spider Plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJsir_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Spider Plant ‘Bonnie’ Chlorophytum Comosum $19.89

3. Mini Beginner Set by Bloomscape

BEST FOR PLANT NEWBIES

If you’re ready to take on a trio of plants that are tough to kill, we like the Beginner Set by Bloomscape. The plethora of plants includes a Hedgehog Aloe, a Money Tree and Philodendron Heartleaf, all three plants that are considered hardy and hard to kill. The non-toxic, pet-friendly plants work in any light conditions and require only minimal, occasional watering when the soil is partially or completely dry.

Read More: The Best Places To Buy Indoor Plants Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dYKy_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Mini Beginner Set by Bloomscape $99.00 (orig. $127.00) 22% OFF

4. Money Tree Stump

BEST GIFT

Know another plant killer? Gift them a plant that doesn’t require much TLC. The pet-friendly Money Tree Stump has bright green palm leaves and requires low to bright indirect light for an easy-care routine. Money Trees are believed to bring fortune and positive energy to their owners and can be part of a Feng Shui practice (Bloomscape also sells a Mini Money Tree and a more traditional Money Tree that features a braided trunk that “traps fortune” within its braided folds). A great gift for anyone who wants to add some literal and figurative green to their space, Money Trees are also believed to help reduce anxiety and stress and promote healthy sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lLh6_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Money Tree Stump $99.00

5. Large Parlor Palm

BEST FOR PETS

Pet lovers who want to add some (durable) green to their space will appreciate the Large Parlor Palm. A great pick for dog and cat owners who want a non-toxic plant, the Parlor Palm boasts air-purifying qualities and arrives in a pot that provides room to grow. We like this large size from The Sill because, as noted by the company, larger plants can be easier to care for than small plants because they are more mature and established, which means they can lose a few leaves when under stress and still thrive. The high volume of soil also means that large plants like the Parlor Palm don’t require frequent watering, another pro for those who have had bad luck with plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Xjfj_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Large Parlor Palm $88.00

6. Large Dracaena Marginata Open Weave

BEST FOR HUMID ROOMS

Another large plant that doesn’t require frequent watering is the Large Dracaena Marginata Open Weave. Also known as Dragon Trees, these plants are a great pick for humid rooms in the home, like bathrooms or kitchens. They prefer bright, indirect light and don’t need to be watered frequently, especially since these plants are better underwatered than overwatered. Dragon Trees can grow to between 6 to 8 feet and can last for years, but pet owners take note — the leaves are toxic to cats and dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB3cg_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Large Dracaena Marginata Open Weave $150.00

7. Preserved Moss Art Framed by Art Botanica Moss

BEST ART INSTALLATION

Want to add some plants to your home that require no maintenance? Check out the beautiful Preserved Moss Art Framed by Art Botanica Moss, made using live moss that doesn’t require water or sunlight. Available in several sizes and with fern and wood elements, this piece adds some green to any space and you don’t have to worry about killing your art. Seriously, zero maintenance!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7Kca_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Preserved Moss Art Framed by Art Botanica Moss $688.00

8. Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Live ZZ Plant in Ecopots by United Nursery

ECO-FRIENDLY PLANTER POT

The Zamioculcas Zamiifolia (or ZZ plants as they are also commonly known) are frequently recommended for plant lovers who are missing a green thumb. Described as a “hardy” plant, the ZZ requires minimal water and light, although bright light does help encourage growth. The waxy leaves look beautiful in any setting and we like that United Nursery uses Ecopots, which are available in several colors and made from recycled plastics and natural minerals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zi1H_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Live ZZ Plant in Ecopots by United Nursery $36.98

9. Peperomia Rosso

BEST TROPICAL PLANT

For a splash of color from the tropics, we like the Peperomia Rosso — Peperomia Caperata from the Rooted Store. The plant arrives 4-inches tall and can grow up to 9-inches when mature. A great plant for beginners, the tropical plant has oval-shaped leaves that are green on the top and red underneath. Medium to bright indirect light is ideal for the Peperomia Rosso, which can sprout flower spikes in bright light. Watering is only needed once per week and for the adventurous gardener, place a healthy clipping from the Peperomia Rosso in soil or water and watch a new plant grow in weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvFX0_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Peperomia Rosso

10. Farmer’s Choice Orchid

BEST FLOWER

When we think of plants that are long-lasting and hard to kill, we typically think of greens only. If you want to add some color to your space with a durable plant, an orchid is a great place to start. Orchids, like the Farmer’s Choice from Bouqs, work best in medium to low indirect light. It only needs watering once per week, and Bouqs recommends dropping an ice cube into the soil for an easy watering alternative. All orchids are non-toxic to dogs and cats, another bonus of these beautiful, hard-to-kill flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VfI7_0giAdt8d00


Buy: Farmer’s Choice Orchid $74.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2022 — Take Advantage of Prime Day Deals

Click here to read the full article. TVs are available in pretty much any size you want them in. Not all of us can afford the luxury of a 120-inch panel that costs thousands of dollars, but on the more reasonable size-and-budget scale, there are plenty of larger-sized TVs to choose from that deliver an excellent picture. While 65-inch and 75-inch TVs may be a bit more common, the next size-up for most folks is typically an 85-inch. These larger TVs are awesome for dedicated theater rooms and spacious living room setups, but with 4K (and 8K) resolution available, most 85-inch...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Blackhead Masks Offer a Simple Way to Clear Your Skin

Click here to read the full article. In this shopping guide, we’ll share the best blackhead masks for men and women. To earn our Editor’s Choice badge, skincare products have to meet our strictest selection criteria. In addition to testing products, we also consulted experts in our search for the best face masks for blackheads. SPY’s grooming editors and writers have tested dozens of popular face masks in 2022, and we selected only the very best for this review. If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your skin of excess sebum, grime and blackheads, the best blackhead masks can...
SKIN CARE
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Indoor Plants#Gardeners#Productivity#Stress
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy