ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, IL

Wheeling man sentenced for attempted murder of state trooper

By Denise Craig
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlRvC_0giAdTNr00

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) – A Wheeling man will spend the next 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another trooper.

Dixon school shooter Matthew Milby pleads guilty in court

Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was sentenced Friday–nearly three years after shooting a state trooper who was attempting to execute an arrest warrant for a prior charge of holding another state trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop.

The trooper who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries, but later recovered and has since returned to full duty, according to Illinois State Police.

“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”

Dragan has been housed at the Cook County Jail since August 15, 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Lockport Mother Arrested A Second Time For Leaving Children In Car While She was In Bar

For the second time in less than a month, a Lockport mother has been arrested for leaving her kids in the car while she was in a bar. It was on July 15th at 9:35 p.m. when Joliet Police Officers responded to the parking lot of Los Gavenos bar (1101 North Hickory Street) for a report of two young children left unattended in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers located two male children, ages 2 and 3, seated in child seats in the backseat.
LOCKPORT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 12 year federal sentence for armed carjacking, crashing into Divvy biker

A federal judge has sentenced a Wicker Park man to more than 12 years in prison for carjacking a man’s SUV and slamming it into a Divvy biker at nearly 50 miles per hour. Prosecutors said Elias Quinones-Figueroa and an unidentified 16-year-old displayed handguns and carjacked a Chevy Tahoe as its 45-year-old owner cleaned it in the 1200 block of North Cleaver around 3:23 p.m. on May 27, 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Wheeling, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Dixon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, IL
City
Dixon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
KWQC

Family speaks out after Tyson worker dies

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WHEELING, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Violent Crime#An Illinois State Police#Isp#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Another Chicago police officer dies by suicide, department confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family.   The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done. 
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Respond to Shots Fired

On July 18, 2022, at 1:40 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway for shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male in the 300 block of North Bluff who had been shot. Upon discovery of the shooting victim, Officers immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and evidence technicians conducted an extensive canvas of the area to gather information about the shooting.
JOLIET, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe How Illinois Burglar Broke Into Jewelry Store

This jewelry store thief in Illinois has a massive amount of courage to break in using this primitive method. Unless you're living off the grid, it's hard to avoid the bad news because you can see it everywhere. Plus, it's happening more often. I still find myself in shock over what people will try to pull off no matter how outrageous of an idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy