The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is here in Los Angeles, as are Sports Illustrated editors and writers Matt Martell, Emma Baccellieri, Will Laws and Nick Selbe to watch along with you from Dodger Stadium. WL (8:14 p.m. ET): The pregame festivities are just about over. Melissa O’Neil sang the Canadian...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO