Finland v Germany: Women’s Euro 2022 – live!

9.53pm BST

A very predictable result. Thank you very much for joining me. Have a lovely night.

9.50pm BST

Full-time: Finland 0-3 Germany

It was all pretty easy for Germany. There were lots of crosses and three resulted in goals. They will play Austria in the quarter finals next week.

9.47pm BST

90 mins: Three minutes added on.

9.45pm BST

88 mins: Think both teams would be happy to hear the whistle now. All pretty slow stuff but Dabritz does sting the goalkeeper’s hands.

9.43pm BST

86 mins: Freigang moves across her marker to reach a Popp cross but she sees her shot tipped over.

9.42pm BST

84 mins: They have shown Bastian Schweinsteiger in the stands, which is nice.

9.39pm BST

82 mins: The whole game has quickly become subdued. Maybe Germany will not get another ...

9.37pm BST

80 mins: Even the crowd seems a touch quiet now. Maybe they are tired from watching Germany run.

9.35pm BST

78 mins: Germany are just desperate for more goals here and will probably get another soon enough. Finland look a touch tired which is not surprising since they have spent the evening chasing the ball.

9.33pm BST

76 mins: Freigang is readying herself. Everyone is getting a good few minutes tonight.

9.31pm BST

74 mins: Frohms decides to dribble round a Finnish attacker but struggles to do so and puts her team under pressure but it all works out in the end.

9.29pm BST

72 mins: Finland have made four subs already, they only have two more outfield players on the bench due to illness in the camp.

9.27pm BST

70 mins: Whenever Finland get hold of the ball in the Germany half, they struggle to hold onto it for any period of time.

9.25pm BST

67 mins: Finland will just be determined to avoid considering a couple more but that will be a serious challenge.

9.22pm BST

65 mins: Summanen is booked for bundling over Dabritz.

9.21pm BST

GOAL! Finland 0-3 Germany (Anyomi, 63)

As I was saying ... the forward gets her first goal for Germany. The ball comes from the left and the Finns failed to clear, it falls to Anyomi, she takes a good touch and finishes into the bottom corner.

Nicole Anyomi of Germany scores his sides third goal despite the attentions Emmi Alanen of Finland. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

9.19pm BST

62 mins: It is still all Germany. We can expect more goals here. It is just a collection of crosses and corners for Finland to defend.

9.18pm BST

60 mins: Buhl gets to the byline and pulls it back for Popp who flicks a shot at goal but it is too weak and the goalkeeper smothers.

9.16pm BST

58 mins: Huth is down on the deck holding her stomach. Must be a touch winded after being clattered.

There is a Mexican wave ... should we abandon the match?

9.13pm BST

56 mins: Dallmann pings a shot from the edge of the box but it is blocked and the follow-up cross goes straight out for a goal kick.

9.11pm BST

54 mins: Dabritz gets down the right-hand side but her cross from the byline goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

9.09pm BST

52 mins: Finland slowly work the ball into the box but it comes to nothing. It’s a sign of intent, at least.

9.07pm BST

50 mins: I think we an expect a lot more cross this half. I think we are already in double figures.

9.06pm BST

GOAL! Finland 0-2 Germany (Popp, 48)

Another cross, another header, another goal. A neat ball from Anyomi plays in Hendrich on the right, she picks out Popp with a cross and the forward does the rest.



Alexandra Popp heads goalwards... Photograph: Steve Bardens/UEFA/Getty Images

And doubles Germany’s lead. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

Popp (right) celebrates her goal. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

9.04pm BST

47 mins: Looks like Germany are keen to give a few of their players some minutes on the pitch going into the knockout stages.

Kleinherne is on the floor is a lot of pain.

9.02pm BST

Second half

Here we go again!

Hendrich and Anyomi on for Germany. Hegering and Gwinn off. Auvinen is on for Koivisto for the Finns.

8.51pm BST

Peter Oh is discussing Popp Tarts, I believe: “Did the first two words of your 28 min. update remind anyone else of a certain toaster pastry brand?

“In any case, Germany are completely dominating here but have only had a meaningful Popp or two in a crowded Finnish shop.”

8.47pm BST

Half-time: Finland 0-1 Germany

An utterly dominant performance from Germany but only one goal to show for their efforts thus far.

8.46pm BST

45 mins: One minute added on.

8.45pm BST

44 mins: Finland’s midfield is providing very little to this match. I am not sure they have found a teammate with a pass yet.

8.42pm BST

42 mins: I am not sure if Finland can get back into this but you never know.

8.41pm BST

GOAL! Finland 0-1 Germany (Kleinherne, 40)

In the most predictable news of the night, Germany are ahead. Gwinn dinks a cross from the right into the centre where Kleinherne is unmarked making it easy to nod home from two yards for her first international goal.



Sophia Kleinherne (second right) heads Germany into the lead. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

Kleinherne (left)celebrates scoring their first goal with Sara Dabritz. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The German fans join in the celebrations. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP

8.38pm BST

38 mins: Buhl gets away down the left but she shot/cross goes straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Moments later Talaslahti has the ball in her hands again but this time in more fortuitous circumstances after some pinball in front of her.

8.36pm BST

36 mins: German camp inside the Finland box but cannot find the space to produce a cross and the ball is eventually cleared.

8.35pm BST

34 mins: There are not one but two German players down in the Finland penalty area. Gwinn seems to be worse off but she is fine after some treatment.

8.33pm BST

32 mins: A superb counter from Finland catches Germany cold but Sällström takes a poor first touch in the box, allowing the Germans to recover and clear.

8.31pm BST

30 mins: The camera operator should just leave it fixed on the Finland penalty area because that’s where all the action it. The latest attacks ends with Huth shooting straight at the goalkeeper.

8.28pm BST

28 mins: Popp darts across two defenders at the front post to reach a Däbritz cross but she toe pokes it wide.

8.26pm BST

26 mins: A long ball is pinned over the top for Kemppi to chase, she reaches it but Hegering sticks close to her and blocks her shot from 20 yards.

8.24pm BST

24 mins: A cracking move from German ends with a wayward shot from Gwinn on the overlap.

8.23pm BST

22 mins: Frohms sprints 25 yards out of her goal to clear. I assume just so she has something to do.

8.21pm BST

20 mins: Popp pings a free-kick against Kollanen who is stood a yard away and then moans at the Venezuelan referee.

8.18pm BST

18 mins: There are more crosses here than on my GCSEs. The Finland defenders will end up with a headache if the keep having to head them away all night.

8.16pm BST

16 mins: Finland are not really in this match currently, spending most of their time defending against sharp breaks.

8.14pm BST

14 mins: Talaslahti comes out to punch a corner but ends up on the ground 12 yards from her own goal after falling over. Germany work it back into the penalty area but Finland clear after some light-hearted pinball.

8.13pm BST

12 mins: Germany break at speed and a through ball is played through to Buhl who lines up a shot but Koivisto gets back to turn it behind for a corner.

8.11pm BST

10 mins: Gwinn goes down injured after being caught on her foot. Finland kick the ball out but then the full-back immediately gets up. What a waste of time.

8.08pm BST

8 mins: A well-worked free-kick reaches Buhl on the edge of the box but her shot is deflected wide. Germany on top.

Kári Tulinius emails: “ When Finland scored right at the start of their first game, I thought of Jonathan Wilson’s idea that it can be bad to score too early, that getting that emotional high right at the off makes it hard to play to the end with intensity. Finland scored too early in their tournament. That said, if they’d had a tiny bit of luck against Denmark, they’d still be in this tournament.”

Scoring early just angers opponents.

8.07pm BST

6 mins: Finland are showing their hand early, which is basically ping the ball into the channels and let the forwards chase.

8.05pm BST

4 mins: Germany are looking very dangerous down the right-hand side and have put in a couple of vicious crosses. That could be their main threat tonight.

8.02pm BST

2 mins: An early attack from Germany sees a perfectly measured cross towards the six-yard box finding Popp but she heads over.

8.00pm BST

Kick-off

Peep! Peep! Peep! Here we go!

7.58pm BST

It is a lovely evening for football in Milton Keynes.

7.49pm BST

The match is on BBC Four tonight, in case you were wondering.

7.36pm BST

What a tournament Beth Mead is having.

Related: How Beth Mead went from fringe player to pride of the Lionesses

7.19pm BST

I’ve been to a few games in the tournament this far. They have all had a cracking atmosphere in small stadiums (Leigh and mini Etihad). Hopefully we will get the same backing tonight in a bigger ground.

7.10pm BST

England won again last night. Could Phil Neville have been onto something with the idea of Lucy Bronze in midfield?

Related: Could changing Lucy Bronze’s role be gold for England’s Euro 2022 chances?

7.00pm BST

Starting lineups

Finland: Talaslahti; Heroum, Kuikka, Pikkujämsä, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen, Kollanen; Sällström, Kemppi



Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Doorsoun, Kleinherne; Dallmann, Däbritz, Lattwein; Huth, Popp, Bühl.

7.00pm BST

Good evening

Thank you very much for taking the time to read this because we need to be honest: this is the lesser of the two games this evening.

It is, barring the odd bit of shouting, a dead rubber and Germany are still firm favourites to win this match without much fuss. They could - and probably should - make a few changes with a quarter final to come next week. They have scored six and conceded none in their opening two group games and sit atop with a perfect record they wish to maintain.

Finland have gone down to Spain and Denmark, which is to be expected from a team of their standing. They put up a decent fight against the Danes, only losing by a single goal. They might be out of the tournament they will want to leave with their pride intact.

Let’s see how it goes.

Kick-off: 8pm