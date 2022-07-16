ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Graham Alexander admits fitness of Kevin van Veen and Paul McGinn is a concern

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cU7Gf_0giAcDXg00

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is concerned about the fitness of key striker Kevin van Veen and summer signing Paul McGinn ahead of their European opener.

The pair were absent from Motherwell’s 1-0 friendly win against Partick Thistle and are doubtful for the visit of Sligo Rovers on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After Joe Efford fired Well to victory at Firhill, Alexander said in a club video: “Paul and Kevin were late pull-outs from training the last couple of days. They both took a couple of knocks so they weren’t fit for the game.

“We have to assess how they are on Monday, whether they can train next week and prepare for the game. We feel we have good competition but we obviously need everyone as fit as possible for our games.

“It’s a little bit concerning, we will see how they are on Monday.

“But I thought the boys who played did everything we wanted them to do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Blackpool on loan

Blackpool have signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old centre-back has made 19 senior appearances for the Reds, and spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackpool’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea. “I’m so happy to be here and I want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is in talks to join Celtic. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Port. (Football Scotland) Rangers striker Kemar Roofe remains firmly part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans and will not be loaned out as the Ibrox club prepare to bring in Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Scottish Sun)
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mcginn
Person
Kevin Van Veen
Person
Graham Alexander
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Motherwell#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Former Aberdeen player denies assaulting Dundee United fan

A former Aberdeen player will stand trial accused of assaulting a Dundee United supporter following a Scottish Premiership match. Funso Ojo, 30, is alleged to have attacked Donald Dewar at Tannadice Park last November. Mr Ojo, who had just played for Aberdeen against Dundee United, is alleged to have injured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Police to receive 5% pay rise – Home Office

Police will be given an overall 5% pay rise, with officers of all ranks in England and Wales receiving an extra £1,900 from September. Many welcomed the news but others raised concerns that the “targeted” pay strategy negatively affected those in higher ranks. The Home Office said...
U.K.
newschain

Peter Wright goes the distance before seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool

Peter Wright edged out Krzysztof Ratajski in a thrilling tie-break to keep the defence of his World Matchplay title on course by reaching the quarter-finals in Blackpool. Wright, wearing a hypnotic swirl themed shirt and matching head paint, opened up in great form with a nine-dart chance in the fifth leg, but hit single 20 with his seventh throw before checking out in 11.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy