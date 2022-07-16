ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, TX

Central Texas police find stolen items including a stolen gun

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department has seized stolen items including a stolen fire arm from a home Friday. Officers served...

Comments / 11

William Childress
2d ago

Wait…an illegal gun? But what about the stiffer background checks? Isn’t that supposed to fix the gun problem? Or does this story just perfectly illustrate what so many have said….criminal will have guns regardless of laws passed.

Reply
6
Tim The real Tim
3d ago

You know it’s on … hint hint … still under investigation… when they don’t give the names …. It’ll be another bigger bust soon

Reply
2
 

