SUMMER STROKES: Doenges Boys driving other teams batty

As the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians head into the penultimate weekend of what feels like an all-too-short summer season, their stats confirm the wide array of offensive weapons that have been available to head coach/manager John Pannell.

The talent and versatility of this year’s mix — offensively, on the mound and defensively — is reflected in its impressive record.

Heading into this weekend, Bartlesville boasted a 23-11-1 mark, with an opportunity to add several more wins to the total before the sun sets on the campaign.

The Indians are 8-3 in their last 11 games and 18-7 since week 11. During the first seven games their record settled at 5-4-1.

Through 35 games, five Indians are batting .300 or better, led by Kaeden Young at .342 (26-of-76).

Young had batted .418 (7-of-17) in his previous nine games leading into this weekend.

Evan McClendon is next at .338 (23-of-68), followed by Bartlesville High’s Luke Fox at 327 (25-of-77).

Also nudging into .300 territory were Cole Hancock (.313, 21-of-67) and Daniel Barham (.300, 18-of-60).

Karson Lee was knocking on the door at .295, followed by Haden Fiddler (.283, 13-of-46) and Harrison Clark (.275, 25-of-91).Clark and Lee own the distinction of the most games with at least one at-bat (33).Clark also leads in extra-base hits (14, 10 doubles, three triples and one homer) and in RBIs (29). He’s also stole nine bases in 10 tries and leads in being hit by a pitch (10).

Lee has ripped 11 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples).

Fox has been a dynamo on the basepath, racking up 21 steals in 23 attempts. He’s also struck out only three times in 77 at-bats.

McClendon and Fiddler are both 10-of-11 in steals.

Following are a few other timely facts.

— Young has batted .500 (4-of-8) in his last three games.

— McClendon has scored 10 runs in his last 12 games.

— Hancock has recorded 21 hits in 21 games in which he’s batter. He’s recorded at least one hit in 16 games.

— Hancock has recorded seven RBIs in his last seven games, and he’s gone 16-straight games without drawing a walk.

— Fox is hitting .409 in his last 44 at-bats. He has stolen 15 bases in the his last 19 games.

— Fiddler has registered nine hits in his last 11 games, batting .310.

— Clark has banged 19 hits in his last 25 games.

— Earlier this season, Barham strung together a streak of nine-straight games with a RBI. He has walked six times in the his last six games.

— Brenden Asher has amassed seven walks in his last 10 games.

The Indians played Friday night in the semifinals — and possibly the finals — of the Oklahoma College League (22-U) tournament, held on Rigdon Field at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville. The games took place after the deadline for today’s sports pages. A follow-up is planned for the Tuesday weekend wrap-up.

Next up, the Indians close out the season next week at the Stan Musial World Series in the Oklahoma City area. They received an at-large bid to the event and will be focused on making some major noise.

A closer look at season pitching highlights for the Indians is planned for next week.