The Miami Dolphins once only had two head coaches in their franchise’s history but inevitably that would change and not for the better. When we think of the Dolphins’ history and the legacy we naturally think of Don Shula and then the wheels sort of fall off from there. Sure we had Jimmy Johnson who gave Dolphins fans Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Jason Taylor, and Zach Thomas but he also gave us Dave Wannstedt.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO