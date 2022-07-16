ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Crews gain on Yosemite National Park, California wildfires

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting Sunday, park officials said...

www.sfgate.com

WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Wawona, CA
California State
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#California Wildfires#Containment#The National Park Service
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding,...
ANDERSON, CA
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA
SFGate

4 Southern California deputies injured in crash

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Four Southern California sheriff's deputies and a suspect were injured early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into patrol cars during an arrest, authorities said. The chain-reaction crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Yorba Linda as the Orange County sheriff's deputies were arresting a man...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNN

Transformer bursts into flames at the Hoover Dam

(CNN) — A fire broke out at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday at about 10 a.m. local time when a transformer caught fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later by the Reclamation/Hoover fire...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Sausalito brush fire progress stopped, Highway 101 reopened

LATEST July 18 5:26 p.m. Officials announced that forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Residents near the Anchorage Apartments are no longer required to shelter in place, but have been asked to avoid the area as personnel continues to "mop up the fire." Commuters should look out for...
SAUSALITO, CA
InsideHook

Mariposa Grove’s Sequoias Are At Risk From Wildfires

Travel to southern California and you might well find yourself in the presence of trees that have stood there for thousands of years. Mariposa Grove is home to several long-lived trees, a number of which are also among the largest of their kind in the world. Legislation signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1864 codified protection for the trees in question, and the grove became part of Yosemite National Park 42 years later.
ENVIRONMENT

