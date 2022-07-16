ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Drops Stunning Vacation Pics: ‘My Odyssey’

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3hwA_0giAa5dX00

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle continues dropping vacation pictures on her Instagram.

The pictures feature the actress laying on a boat in front of a backdrop of pristine cliffs and clear turquoise water. While it isn’t exactly clear where the picture is posted, users can assume it’s somewhere around the Mediterranean region. Her caption “My Odyssey” may hint that the photo is from Greece.

However, one commenter urges her to visit a nearby country. “Visit Croatia,” user @dariotodoric.dt wrote.

User @ozeandrift commented, “Have a nice holiday and have fun and relax well.”

Other users were quick to chime in with supportive comments. User @larry.clt said, “Appears that an amazing weekend is already in progress…Carry on!”

Another commented, “The water clarity here is a water photographers dream. Have a good one.”

Recently, the actress has posted multiple vacation pictures. She posted pictures posing on a boat yesterday on Instagram. “I was always taught to dance like no one is watching…” the star captioned the post. “How unfortunate for the person who was.

Fans were quick to reassure her no one minded her dancing. “Wouldn’t be a shame to see you dancing,” one user wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “I don’t think anyone cared how you were dancing. They just saw a beautiful young woman having fun.”

Sami Gayle’s Career Post-‘Blue Bloods’

While starring on Blue Bloods, Gayle also guest-starred on USA’s Royal Pains. She had a recurring role on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Then, she co-starred in Detachment, directed by Tony Kaye. She appeared in the films Stolen (2012) and The Congress (2013). She co-starred in the 2014 film adaptation of Vampire Academy. Her character was Mia Rinaldi. Then, in 2018, Gayle starred in the Netflix original Candy Jar.

On the show, her absence is owed to Gayle graduating from Columbia University and committed to other projects. There haven’t been updates concerning the status of her character in the future. Gayle hasn’t appeared in a film project since her turn in the romantic comedy Candy Jar.

Gayle made only one appearance in season 11. She had been a series regular from seasons 1-10. Gayle graduated from Columbia University in 2018 with degrees in political science and art history.

In April 2022, CBS renewed the series for its thirteenth season. That season premieres on October 7, 2022.

Like co-star Sami Gayle, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg possesses a diverse range of talents. Recently, Wahlberg announced an unexpected change in his band’s tour.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, it is unfortunately impossible to present our show in the way it is intended,” New Kids On The Block explain in their Instagram post earlier this month.

“We hope to be back as soon as we can,” the group states. “And look forward to seeing you on the road soon.”

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews

Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
