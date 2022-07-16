‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Drops Stunning Vacation Pics: ‘My Odyssey’

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle continues dropping vacation pictures on her Instagram.

The pictures feature the actress laying on a boat in front of a backdrop of pristine cliffs and clear turquoise water. While it isn’t exactly clear where the picture is posted, users can assume it’s somewhere around the Mediterranean region. Her caption “My Odyssey” may hint that the photo is from Greece.

However, one commenter urges her to visit a nearby country. “Visit Croatia,” user @dariotodoric.dt wrote.

User @ozeandrift commented, “Have a nice holiday and have fun and relax well.”

Other users were quick to chime in with supportive comments. User @larry.clt said, “Appears that an amazing weekend is already in progress…Carry on!”

Another commented, “The water clarity here is a water photographers dream. Have a good one.”

Recently, the actress has posted multiple vacation pictures. She posted pictures posing on a boat yesterday on Instagram. “I was always taught to dance like no one is watching…” the star captioned the post. “How unfortunate for the person who was.

Fans were quick to reassure her no one minded her dancing. “Wouldn’t be a shame to see you dancing,” one user wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “I don’t think anyone cared how you were dancing. They just saw a beautiful young woman having fun.”

Sami Gayle’s Career Post-‘Blue Bloods’

While starring on Blue Bloods, Gayle also guest-starred on USA’s Royal Pains. She had a recurring role on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Then, she co-starred in Detachment, directed by Tony Kaye. She appeared in the films Stolen (2012) and The Congress (2013). She co-starred in the 2014 film adaptation of Vampire Academy. Her character was Mia Rinaldi. Then, in 2018, Gayle starred in the Netflix original Candy Jar.

On the show, her absence is owed to Gayle graduating from Columbia University and committed to other projects. There haven’t been updates concerning the status of her character in the future. Gayle hasn’t appeared in a film project since her turn in the romantic comedy Candy Jar.

Gayle made only one appearance in season 11. She had been a series regular from seasons 1-10. Gayle graduated from Columbia University in 2018 with degrees in political science and art history.

In April 2022, CBS renewed the series for its thirteenth season. That season premieres on October 7, 2022.

Like co-star Sami Gayle, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg possesses a diverse range of talents. Recently, Wahlberg announced an unexpected change in his band’s tour.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, it is unfortunately impossible to present our show in the way it is intended,” New Kids On The Block explain in their Instagram post earlier this month.

“We hope to be back as soon as we can,” the group states. “And look forward to seeing you on the road soon.”