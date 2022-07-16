ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb Friday afternoon ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The incident began after Brooklyn Center police was notified about the whereabouts of a man who had an active arrest warrant in connection with a murder. A tire deflating device failed and the suspect kept driving.

Police said officers chased the suspect until the car collided with another vehicle, which flipped on its top. Four people who were in the car, along with the suspect, are hospitalized in stable condition. There was at least one “significant injury,” police said.

Some neighbors near the scene of the crash said it was reckless for officers to pursue the suspect at high speeds.

“It’s a lot of frustration,” said Rosalind Tate said. “Why chase him through a neighborhood where you know families and kids are going to be out playing? It’s summer.”

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pursuit.

