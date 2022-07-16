ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Die Hard's Bruce Willis Returns to Top of Nakatomi Tower In Touching Social Media Post

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Willis is an iconic actor with over 140 acting credits to his name, but many people know him best for playing John McClane. Willis originally played the role in Die Hard, which had its first limited release on July 15th, 1988. In honor of the beloved action movie's 34th anniversary,...

Entertainment Weekly

Yippee-ki-yay, motherf---er! Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza for anniversary of Die Hard

John McClane just can't stay away from Nakatomi Plaza. Bruce Willis, who portrayed the iconic detective in Die Hard, returned to the famed high-rise building for the 34th anniversary of the film this month. The actor trekked to the top of the building (known as the Fox Plaza building) in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles with wife Emma Heming Willis, who shared the moment on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Joel Osment
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
John Travolta
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Die Hard#Nakatomi
