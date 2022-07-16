Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 615 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waddington, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Norfolk, Louisville, Moira, Parishville, Norwood, Brasher Falls, Waddington, Madrid, Lawrenceville, Chipman, Dickinson, Hopkinton, North Stockholm, Dickinson Center, West Stockholm, Coles Creek State Park, Nicholville, Winthrop and St. Regis Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO