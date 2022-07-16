ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 1 injured in Staten Island shooting: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
 3 days ago

PARK HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) – A man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Staten Island Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened in front of 55 Bowen Street in the Park Hill area around 10:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the left armpit and died from his injuries, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg and hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

