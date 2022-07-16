ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Does Antony Leave Ajax For Liverpool Or Manchester United? Which Is The Right Move? Pros And Cons

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Reports today linked Liverpool with a move for Manchester United target Antony. Despite the Brazilian forward being followed by The Reds’ bitter rivals all summer, could Jurgen Klopp snatch this transfer from right under their nose?

LFCTR take a look at both clubs and what they could offer Antony and what the Ajax star would offer each club. We will come to a verdict on what we believe should happen.

Antony’s future seems it will be in the Premier League, but who with? Both Liverpool and Manchester United will go head to head for Brazil’s next big star. With a very bright future ahead, the Ajax winger has a huge decision to make for his career development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrF6s_0giAZOHc00
IMAGO / Pro Shots

Let's start with the rivals. Manchester United have been searching for a right winger for a few years now. Jason Sancho coming in last year seemed to fit the bill, however, is being moved onto the left.

Unlike Sancho, Antony is much more direct and likes to attack the wing rather than cutting inside like the English star. However, Antony being left-footed would give Erik Ten Hag more of a balanced team and allow him to attack on both sides in a similar fashion.

A huge problem with Antony joining Manchester United is the link-up he would have with whoever plays at right-back. Whether it be Aaron Wan Bissaka or Diego Dalot, they aren't up to the level he would need to become a part of a frightening duo.

Why Manchester United? Erik Ten Hag, is a nailed-on starting place and an opportunity to play a part in potentially taking the club back to the top.

Why not Manchester United? The future of the club is all based upon a dream sold by the Glazers and spoken about by Erik Ten Hag. The Brazilian would have to play Europa League football and worst of all, alongside Harry Maguire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cV5Hk_0giAZOHc00
IMAGO / PA Images

Onto Liverpool. Antony is just 22 years old and has plenty of time to learn and develop. What he needs is a coach and players around him that can get the best out of him to reach his potential. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are just that.

Scroll to Continue

There aren't many managers in the world that can develop players than Jurgen Klopp. The German has turned very good players into the best in the world.

A problem Antony would face at Liverpool is Mohamed Salah. The majority of the Ajax forward's time would be spent on the bench, however, that doesn't mean it's a bad thing.

The Egyptian King needs competition and what better competition than someone who is already at a good level and is at the right age to still learn? Who better than the best winger in the world to learn from?

This transfer would make so much sense for Liverpool to make, not just for the future of the club, but would be the backup player Salah needs to keep on the top of his game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goRCV_0giAZOHc00
IMAGO / Sportimage

So what about the future? Look at who will be behind Antony. Trent Alexander-Arnold has created the best full-back/winger duo in the world and could do the same with Brazil's new superstar. The next 10 or more years would be sorted for Liverpool.

Why Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp, the players, Champions League football, reality and not a dream, an instant battle for trophies, and the other option being Manchester United.

Why not Liverpool? If he wants to be an instant starter and if he doesn't like a loud crowd.

