Pennsylvania has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Keystone State. East Broad Top Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Pennsylvania's industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, explore a vintage trolley, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic shop. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO