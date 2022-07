The Yankees’ first half might be coming to a close today, but it won’t be a rest day for the team’s development staff. The first couple rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft will kick off tonight in Los Angeles as part of the recently-revamped All-Star weekend. Just like last year, the draft will coincide with the festivities surrounding the sport’s jewel event of the summer.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO