'Game of Thrones': Samwell Actor Shares if He's Returning for Jon Snow Spinoff

By Ross Tanenbaum
 3 days ago

Game of Thrones fans got a surprise a few weeks ago when it was announced that Kit Harington would be returning as Jon Snow in an upcoming spinoff series. The new show would be a sequel series to the end of season 8. Many fans are wondering who else could return in this spinoff and that could include Jon’s best friend, Samwell Tarly. John Bradley, who played Samwell in Game of Thrones , addresses whether he’ll appear in this Jon Snow spinoff.

A Jon Snow series is coming after the events of ‘Game of Thrones’

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly | Helen Sloan/ HBO

Game of Thrones lasted for eight seasons on HBO and was the biggest show in the world for a time. The series starred a massive cast that includes Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, Maisie Williams, and Peter Dinklage. Jon Snow was a central character in Game of Thrones and is now getting his own spinoff series that will continue his story after the series finale .

Samwell Tarly was Jon Snow’s best friend from the Knight’s Watch. Samwell began as a cowardly character who relied on Jon’s kindness to survive his training. However, as the show progressed, Samwell figured out ways to use his intelligence to be his own kind of hero. The series ended with Samwell becoming the Grand Maester on the small council at King’s Landing.

John Bradley shares if he’ll return for the Jon Snow spinoff

In an interview with Digital Spy , Bradley says he has not been asked to return for the Jon Snow spinoff, but he is open to reading a script for it. However, that doesn’t mean he would come back. Bradley also says that he thought he would be done with this character after Game of Thrones and he would be free to do other things.

“I tend to think about it. I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we’d played these characters for so long and they had such a life to them, we’d like to sort of check-in with them and see how they’re getting on,” Bradley said. “We played those parts for so long that as soon as we’d finished, we felt sort of free of them in a way. Because it’s a lot of story to carry around and a lot of emotional life to carry around with you. But in the future, who knows? I haven’t spoken to anybody about the potential Jon Snow prequel, but if somebody wants to send a script my way I’d be interested to read it.”

Bradley has been busy since Game of Thrones ended and the Jon Snow spinoff would cut into that. In 2022, Bradley had major roles in Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and in Roland Emmerich’s disaster movie, Moonfall .

There is plenty more ‘Game of Thrones’ content on the way

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fNwwt25mheo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The Jon Snow spinoff is just one of many projects that are being developed in the Game of Thrones universe. One project that is coming soon is the prequel series, House of the Dragon . The series takes place 300 years before the main events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryen civil war.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21, 2022.

