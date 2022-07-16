ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

C8 Corvette Slams Into Lexus SUV: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars like the C8 Corvette are supposed to be fun. With a mid-engine layout and loads of power, the eighth-generation Corvette certainly has a lot going for it. That said, the way in which some folks out there choose to enjoy their ride can be, well, dumb, as is the case...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 1

Motor1.com

Bonkers Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Lamborghini Huracan and Jeep Grand Cherokee aren't your typical enemies, but things are rarely typical on the Hoonigan YouTube channel. In its latest video, a modified Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo and a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 line up for a trio of 1,000-foot races to see which 1,000-plus-horsepower hot rod is the quickest.
CARS
topgear.com

The new Chevrolet Blazer is a $45k electric SUV

And it’s got up to 320 miles of range. Plus: there’s a high-performance SS one, too. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A car that started life as a two-door based on a pickup chassis...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R roars with 700 hp for $109,145

The Ford F-150 Raptor can be had with a V-8 under its hood again, and it doesn't require a third-party tuning shop. On Monday, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed with a blown V-8 and 37-inch tires. It will cost $109,145 (including a painful $1,795 destination charge) when it arrives in dealers later this year, but Ford begin taking orders immediately.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
Motorious

LSA Powered 1967 Pontiac GTO Is One Mean Restomod

We've seen our fair share of incredible LS-powered muscle and pony cars in our time making content about cars. These engines are the powerhouse of choice for any builder passionate about speed and great exhaust sounds. Whether you prefer the LS1, LS2, LS6, or LS7, there is an LS-based V8 for everybody and their own style. However, out of all of the builds whose engine bay is filled with a roaring LS engine, this one stands out as an immaculate and well-put-together example. Here's one of the best Pontiac GTO resto-mods we've ever seen and the outstanding engine that spins its wheels.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
US News and World Report

Every Car With a Hellcat Engine

The automotive industry is marching steadily towards electrification. EVs still only represent a fraction of the market, but their numbers are growing. Yet one collection of brands seems to celebrate large-displacement, internal combustion engines more than any other; Dodge, Jeep and Ram. You can find cars from these brands with...
CARS
Motorious

Flock Of Mopars Barn Find

Plymouth and Dodge classics hidden in hoard. Typically, when we see classic cars that have yet to be restored, one or two slightly cool models are hidden away from society for their excellent value. Rarely is a particularly rare or high performance uncovered by your average car guy or gal looking for an automotive adventure. However, one man, Automotive Archeology, has taken it upon himself to find some of the world's most excellent classic cars and is starting to run into some pretty wild vehicles. This particular collection is a perfect example of some of America's most iconic muscle and pony cars to ever see the open road. A few of these cars have even seen a cartoon road; we think you know what we mean when we say that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Improves Driving Feel With New Gas Pedal Invention

There's been plenty of talk surrounding EVs at the upper echelons of the automotive industry, and most of the high-end automakers are working hard to make these soulless speedsters of the future feel fun to drive. For example, Porsche's electric replacement for the 718 will feel like it's mid-engined. Fortunately, not everybody is solely focused on an electric future; some are trying to save combustion. Others are working to make the most of what little time we may have left with gas-powered cars, including Bentley. CarBuzz has just uncovered patent documentation for a new innovation that seeks to improve the driving experience for all, regardless of what sort of driver you may be.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800

The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
CARS
The Verge

Elon Musk says we should see Steam running on Teslas soon

Tesla’s apparently looking to expand its collection of in-car games... by adding Steam. In a reply to a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company’s “making progress with Steam integration” and that we can expect a demo “probably next month.”. Tesla already offers a...
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Motor1.com

Steeda Building Modded Ford Mustangs, Explorers For Police Duty

Both the Mustang and Explorer SSV's by Steeda feature the best suspension the aftermarket has to offer. Police vehicles face a tough job that demands a robust platform capable of getting somewhere in a hurry. Today’s Ford-based police vehicles are built for the job, but much like their road cars, the aftermarket has found a way to improve upon the stock offerings. The team at Steeda, a famous aftermarket Ford supplier, is now offering a host of parts or complete vehicles for law enforcement duty based on the Ford Explorer Interceptor or the Ford Mustang GT.
CARS
Autoweek.com

A 909-HP Dodge Challenger Might Be Coming

Dodge is apparently looking at an E85-ready Dodge Challenger with over 900 hp. The Dodge Hellcat engine is nearing the end of its lifecycle, which could mean a final edition is coming. The previously most powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Demon made 840 hp. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Old Chevrolet Camaro With C8 Corvette Interior Is An Odd Combo

A modern Corvette interior seems to fit well in a third-generation Camaro. Engine swaps happen all the time, especially in the world of General Motors and Chevrolet's immortal line of LS V8 engines. The third-generation Chevrolet Camaro featured in the video above boasts an LS in place of its original 5.0-liter V8 from back in the day. This time around, it's not the engine swap that garners attention. Rather, it's what's happening in the cockpit.
CARS
insideevs.com

Check Out Jeep’s Fat Tire E-Bike By QuietKat

Jeep is known for its off-road capable vehicles, and has built a legacy for itself thanks to models like the Wrangler and Cherokee, which are both still very much loved to this day. While the company has already begun developing electric vehicles such as the Wrangler 4XE, the brand has also dabbled in the world of two wheels with its fat-tire electric bike.
CARS

