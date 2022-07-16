ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev looks forward to increased responsibility

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSx4D_0giAXZon00
Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev received a huge show of faith from the team after he gained a long-term contract extension and pay bump. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Mikhail Sergachev has spent his time with the Lightning learning under two of the top defensemen in the game in Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh.

Now, the team has shown that it thinks he will become the next great Lightning defenseman to help guide the franchise into the next decade.

On Wednesday the team ensured that its 25-and-under core — Sergachev, center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak — will remain with the team for the long term, signing all three to eight-year extensions.

When the extensions begin in the 2023-24 season, Sergachev will make an average annual salary of $8.5 million a year, surpassing Hedman as the Lightning’s highest-paid defenseman.

“He has all the tools,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said of Sergachev. “He just turned 24, he can run your power play, he can kill penalties, he’s physical, he’s big, he can skate, he’s skilled. Those guys are hard to find and now to know that he’s going to be part of our team for the next nine seasons, really that’s very comforting to us.”

With McDonagh traded to Nashville, Sergachev will jump into the second left-side defenseman spot behind Hedman.

It is a role Sergachev embraces.

“It just means a lot because I’ve been waiting for more responsibility,” Sergachev said. “I’ve been working for the role to be in the top four. ... I just appreciate the trust, and I’ll do everything in my power to be the best I can be.”

Sergachev has steadily improved over his five seasons with the Lightning and is coming off a postseason in which he played some of his best hockey against top opposition under the bright spotlight of the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Km57_0giAXZon00
Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman, left, and Mikhail Sergachev celebrate after the team beat the Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the conference final. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

In the Lightning’s pivotal Game 5 road win over the Rangers in the Eastern Conference final, Sergachev helped silence the Madison Square Garden crowd and gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 series lead. He not only scored the tying goal, but his puck on net deflected off Ondrej Palat for the game-winner.

In the Stanley Cup final, Sergachev’s tying goal in Game 1 forced overtime. He played 32:50 of ice time in Game 4 when Cernak went out with an injury and registered seven blocked shots in the Lightning’s overtime loss. In Tampa Bay’s Game 5 win in Colorado, Sergachev had two assists, including setting up the winning goal from the point.

Sergachev was one of just two defensemen in the playoffs to have at least 10 points and a rating of plus-7 or better. The other was Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar.

“I think defensemen take time to reach their full potential,” BriseBois said. “We saw it with Victor Hedman. He’s the best defenseman in the world, but he wasn’t the best defenseman in the world when he was 20, 21, 22 years old. And I think Sergy is just coming into his own. I thought he really stepped up in these playoffs, especially in the finals against Colorado.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0giAXZon00

Now Sergachev will be asked to step into McDonagh’s role, which likely includes increased minutes and a bigger part on the penalty kill. Sergachev said that he learned a lot from playing with McDonagh.

“He’s so calm,” Sergachev said. “Not just on the ice, but in the room, there’s never a situation too big for Mac and he obviously was a huge leader of our team and just the calmness of him kind of blows you away.”

When BriseBois announced the McDonagh trade, he said that Sergachev was “ripe” for an increased role, and Sergachev said that faith boosts his confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btuJD_0giAXZon00
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98), second from right, celebrates his game tying second period goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Denver. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

“That actually just gives me more motivation and the contract and the words that he said,” Sergachev said. “I kind of want to start practicing already, but I’ll obviously take my time, but it means a lot.”

Sergachev certainly doesn’t lack drive. Back in 2019, he asked BriseBois and coach Jon Cooper what he could do to earn more playing time. They told him he needed to be more physical and his game has grown into a hybrid of Hedman and McDonagh’s.

He still is prone to mistakes, particularly with protecting the puck in his own zone, but Sergachev is the first to know where his game still needs to grow.

“I still make mistakes, everybody does, but I can cut down on some of those,” he said. “There’s a difference between the good players and the great players and it’s consistency. That’s what my dad says all the time. And that’s what I’ve been kind of lacking sometimes. Some stretches I wasn’t myself, but I’ve just kind of got to keep working hard and being more consistent because there’s a lot of trust in me and a huge responsibility.”

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa tenants say landlord wants to evict them over money they don’t owe

Mercedes Jones was playing outside with her kids at their North Tampa apartment complex on July 6 when an employee came over and handed her a letter. “YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE INDEBTED TO US IN THE SUM OF: ($)596,” it read in bold typeface. “YOUR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS NOTICE MAY RESULT IN EVICTION PROCEEDINGS BEING INSTITUTED AGAINST YOU PURSUANT TO SECTION 83 FLORIDA STATUTES.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Pete Fairbanks activated, Jalen Beeks sidelined

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are set to play their final game before the All-Star break and will have right-hander Pete Fairbanks in the bullpen for the first time this season. Fairbanks, out since a lat strain in spring training, was activated this morning. To make room on the 26-man active roster, lefty Jalen Beeks was placed on the injured list due to right lower leg tightness, a similar issue that earlier sidelined lefty Jeffrey Springs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Assessing Red Wings’ 2022 Free Agency Moves

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Rob Klein are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Paul Stastny Taking Time in Free Agency, Waiting for Contender

Among the bigger names still out there in NHL free agency is Paul Stastny. While not at the level of a Nazem Kadri or John Klingberg in terms of huge market appeal, Stastny is a useful player with veteran experience and a ton of talent who could help a contender in the right role. And, according to sources, it’s a contender he’s looking to sign with.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Kahkonen, Kunin & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane recently re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers, but depending on the outcome of his arbitration hearing he could end up being back with the Sharks organization. In other news, both Kaapo Kahkonen and Luke Kunin both agreed to two-year deals on Monday. Last but not least, the Sharks have reportedly hired Scott Fitzgerald from the Boston Bruins, and there are rumors that he will be taking over a significant role in the organization.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Thomas, Leddy, Perron, Free Agency & More

The St. Louis Blues got off to a slow and underwhelming start to the free agency period in the NHL. It’s been a bit surprising to see some of the moves they’ve made, but there is still plenty of time to get things done for general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Canadiens Finally Move Petry: Reactions & Expectations

The nearly year-long saga of Jeff Petry has come to an end. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has finally found a deal that benefits both the player and the Canadiens. In the end, Petry was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with the Canadiens’ 2017 first-round pick, Ryan Poehling. With this deal, Hughes continues his efforts to clear cap space and make the roster younger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Predicting Jan Rutta's Role with the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent the past week reworking their blue line, bringing in three new faces on the back end. Jan Rutta signed on the opening day of free agency last week to a three-year contract worth $2.75 million per season. Rutta brings versatility to the Penguin's blue line,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Add Hometown Hero, Versatility in Andrew Copp

Ann Arbor is about 43 miles from Detroit. While this is important information for fans of both the Michigan Wolverines (NCAA) and any of the major Detroit sports teams, this has become increasingly relevant information pertaining to arguably the Red Wings’ biggest acquisition on the first day of free agency. You see, much was made of John Tavares and his Toronto Maple Leafs bedsheets when he signed on with Toronto as a free agent in 2018. And while Andrew Copp is not the same caliber of player as Tavares was when he hit the open market, it’s pretty safe to say that Copp signed with the team he cheered for as a kid, growing up just a 45 minute drive away from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Rangers#Madison Square Garden
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Republican wins state House seat after opponent booted off of ballot

A Florida House race was officially decided Sunday after a Pinellas judge ruled one of the two candidates on the ballot ineligible to run. Republican Adam Anderson, 39, of Palm Harbor, will represent House District 57 in north Pinellas County. His opponent, Austin Brownfield, 41, of Safety Harbor, was taken off the ballot by the county elections supervisor because he has not been a registered Republican for long enough to participate in a GOP primary.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
NHL

2021-22 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

Carter Verhaeghe became a household name not once, but twice this past season as fans throughout South Florida had fully embraced the legend of "Swagu" by the end of 2021-22. A staple on the left side of the top line for the Panthers, the 26-year-old forward registered new career-highs in goals (24), assists (31) and points (55). Rarely missing a shift let alone a game, he also achieved a new personal best by skating in 78 out of a possible 82 games with Florida.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves feels ready to take next step

BRANDON — Looking around the Lightning’s development camp last week, forward Gage Goncalves stood out from the prospects. In the three-on-three tournament, he cradled the puck on the toe of his stick, working up from the goal line toward the blue line. A flick of the wrist sent the puck left toward the boards while he jolted right to move past his defender. He collected the puck and set up a shot for teammate Cooper Flinton with ease.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ondrej Palat isn’t staying with the Lightning

BRANDON — Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois called Ondrej Palat on Wednesday morning, a few hours before the left wing was about to test free agency, to thank him for his years in a Tampa Bay uniform. BriseBois knew retaining Palat would be difficult, but if there’s anyone who...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
Tampa Bay Times

Overnight fire damages Avila home

TAMPA — An overnight fire late Saturday severely damaged the inside of a home in Tampa’s exclusive Avila community, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials. A 911 caller reported the blaze at 10:38 p.m. at the home along Villarreal de Avila, a winding roadway that runs in a loop through the sprawling complex. The caller reported that the house was full of smoke.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

When I was young, my 11-year-old friend was raped | Letters

This is what it means to rape a 10-year-old | Column, July 15. The story of the rape of a 10-year-old was too close for comfort. In 1963 I was 11 and a witness to the rape of my 11-year-old friend. The law caught the man, and we all went to court. But in 1963 it was too difficult to convince a jury to convict based on the testimony of two 11-year-olds. The man was freed — freed to continue his despicable acts on other young girls. Fortunately, some adults think differently now, at what, 59 years later. Finally?
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy