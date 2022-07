WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I have learned in life to keep the bar and expectations low. This has been the trip of a lifetime,” said dairy farmer Sue Dyke. Meet Sue Dyke. Her and her husband Steve run Almosta farm in Magnet, Nebraska. She’s lived there for the past 40 years, but she was born in Black River, New York. Something about this year’s Jefferson County Fair drew her back, so now she and her cows are back in Watertown.

