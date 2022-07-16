ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Police identify Muskegon County pilot, passenger as victims of fatal Oceana County plane crash

By Rose White
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCEANA COUNTY, MI – Michigan State Police have identified the victims of a fatal Oceana County plane crash. Raymond Gundy, a 56-year-old pilot from Muskegon County, and his passenger Troy Caris,...

www.mlive.com

Related
Fox17

WATCH: MSP trooper captures video of car flying off I-196 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) captured dash cam video of a car speeding through a Jamestown Township construction zone Sunday morning. Troopers say the incident occurred near 32nd Street on I-196. We’re told the driver traveled nearly 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing...
JAMESTOWN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bystanders save woman from drowning in Lake Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Rapids Police investigate three overnight shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened early late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The first shooting happened around 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Ave. Police say someone shot at a home 10 times in what they believe was a drive-by. A man was hit int he leg, but is expected to survive. Police did not catch a suspect, and did not share a description.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96 near Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)

2 people hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96 near Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash near Coopersville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of I-96 near 48th Street at about 11:30 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]
COOPERSVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Drive-by shooting near Kentwood leaves one injured

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Early Monday morning, a woman was injured when shots were fired into a home on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township, in an apparent drive-by shooting. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, at least three shots were fired into the home, one of which hit a 56-year-old woman.
KENTWOOD, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
wkzo.com

4 people injured in shooting in Grand Rapids; suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A mass shooting happened in Grand Rapids early Sunday, July 17, and a suspect is currently on the loose. Police say four people were injured when multiple shots were fired outside a bar in the city’s downtown area. The shooting happened around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Former fire chief sentenced for embezzlement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Cutlerville fire chief has been sentenced for embezzlement after items he bought with taxpayer money never made it to the firehouse. Todd Szakacs was sentenced Monday to 120 hours on a work crew that must be completed within the next year and ordered to pay restitution. He was also sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served, which means he won’t spend any more time behind bars.
CUTLERVILLE, MI
Fox17

Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
