YWCA of Central Massachusetts hosts Girls CHOICE car wash Saturday

WORCESTER - "You talk to us like we are trash!" Dozens of angry tenants brought more chaos to their apartment building Monday, where days earlier a partial collapse left more than 80 people displaced."I think the landlord should be stepping up. It's his responsibility to house us," said resident Ivory Filmore. The group confronted the owner of the 32-unit building, demanding he give them a place to live. Many of them refused to take the security deposit checks he and his wife are now offering. "Nobody's taking a check," yelled one of the tenants. "We need to be more than...
It was a deeply unsettling sight, as was surely intended. Two days before the Fourth of July, about 100 white supremacists, their faces covered, marched through the heart of Boston with riot shields, at one point brawling with a Black man. The brazen demonstration, an apparent declaration of strength, heightened...
HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance. Family and friends have started hanging flyers in Harvard and places where Mary has connections. They fear she could be in danger, but Harvard Police say at this point they have no information to suggest that's the case"I hope she's not...
“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering." A Virginia beagle breeding facility called Envigo was shut down in early July after federal officials found dozens of violations over the past two years related to the treatment of the dogs. Now, some of the 4,000 beagles rescued are coming to Massachusetts for adoption.
A Massachusetts man survived a motorcycle crash that closed a section of Route 101 in Exeter late Friday night. New Hampshire State Police said the driver, Shawn Fleming, 24, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was riding eastbound just before Exit 9 (Route 27) around 11:15 p.m. and went into the center median, hitting a guard rail. The impact threw Fleming, while his 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle came to rest on the highway.
The popular second-hand shopping chain, Goodwill Industries, is opening a new location in Massachusetts this month. Goodwill Industries International is set to open a new second-hand store in Pittsfield on July 16th.
"Based on current trends, it is essential that people protect themselves and others." COVID-19 cases in Boston rose nearly 40 percent and hospitalized cases jumped nearly 25 percent in the past week, prompting the city’s health officials on Friday to encourage the public to mask-up when inside crowded indoor spaces.
Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich...
Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
UPDATE: Portsmouth Police and New Hampshire State Police said Jonathan Leach has been found safe and getting medical attention. No other details were disclosed. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police and New...
