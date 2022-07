Hasim Rahman Jr.’s path to a boxing match with Jake Paul came rather irregularly. The 31-year-old makes for Paul’s fifth opponent in what will be the YouTube star’s sixth professional boxing appearance. For Rahman Jr. (12-1 as a pro, 9-12 as an amateur, according to BoxingRec), he’s no stranger to Paul as the two have previously sparred together. Now they’ll square off on Aug. 6, 2022, in Madison Square Garden.

