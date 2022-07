POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that, after a career spanning 48 years, Sergeant Michael Blackmon would retire on July 31. A gathering to honor Blackmon will be held on July 29 at 11 a.m. in the “LEC” classroom to offer community members the opportunity to thank him and wish him luck in his next steps.

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO