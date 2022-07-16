ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a dear: Ohio police officer saves fawn that fell in swimming pool

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio police officer came to the rescue of a fawn struggling in a backyard swimming pool.

According to the Shaker Heights Police Department, Patrolman Andrew Chenevy once again found himself helping an animal in distress, WJW-TV reported.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Cheveny runs up to the deer in the backyard pool and scoops it out of the water.

The fawn can be heard crying as Cheveny lets the fawn free on the pool deck, WJW reported.

“Well, I guess that worked,” Chenevy said as the fawn scampered away.

“When swimming pool passes were advertised in Shaker Heights, this little guy didn’t realize it was intended for humans,” the department wrote. “We’re glad we could help the newcomer live to swim another day!”

Officials with the police department said that rescuing the fawn was not Cheveny’s first interaction with wildlife. He also assisted another officer as they helped remove a squirrel tangled in a lacrosse net, WJW reported.

