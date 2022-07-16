ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police announces firearm purchase denial investigations

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

(Harrisburg, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022.

According to the release, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When false information is provided on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency. Under Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make false statements on any federal or state agency form or to present false identification likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

During the PICS process, some people are found to have an active warrant for their arrest.

For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division and referred to troops, local police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

A comparison to the second quarter of 2021 is included:

Second Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022
Total number of PICS checks conducted 334,108 295,003
Persons denied 6,548 4,973
Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,286 1,592
Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 293 399
Referred to local law enforcement 962 1,114
Referred to ATF 31 79
Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase 37 16


For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, click here.

Comments / 24

Alby Fuctifino
3d ago

The licensing process is such a PITA. It's a money grab when you're already authorized to carry under the 2nd A.

Reply(15)
14
John Madrid
2d ago

I'm willing to put up all the funding of pa police departments and to show the evidence to prove its not only racial discrimination and racially biased reasoning to make laws pa is really sounding like a hostel territory not complying to the constitution.

Reply(2)
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy