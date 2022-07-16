ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Co. Police release body cam footage of viral gun-pointing incident

By Max Marcilla
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AblJi_0giASc7n00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Days after a cellphone video of a teenager recording two Fairfax County police officers pointing guns at him went viral, police are “providing context” by releasing several minutes of one officer’s body camera footage.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 9 at an IHOP in Falls Church.

The video, which was first posted on Reddit before making its way to other social media platforms, drew criticism of the Fairfax County Police Department from community members. The latest gun-pointing incident happened after a two-week period where two separate Fairfax County officers shot and killed a man.

According to Police Chief Kevin Davis, Fairfax County officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a 911 call from an employee. Reading portions of the call transcript, Davis shared that the employee felt threatened by three teenagers, who the caller said had a gun.

“There are these three guys that came into my job and they umm, came in here and showed me a gun,” the 911 caller said, according to the transcript. Later she added, “right now they are texting me like, ‘I’m going to shoot you.”

Police handcuffed two teenagers and did not find a gun. When a third teenager walked over holding a cell phone, two officers pointed their weapons.

“Put that phone down man,” one officer yelled before pulling out his weapon. He then said, “Get on the ground, get on the ground now.” The person complied.

Davis explained that because there was no gun found with the first two suspects, there was cause for the officers to believe that the third person was armed, which is why even after the object he was holding was identified as a cell phone, officers kept their weapons drawn until the teenager was on the ground.

However, the chief of police explained that during the course of the law enforcement investigation, no gun was ever recovered. None of the teenagers are facing charges.

At the Friday press conference, Davis defended his officers’ actions.

“These police officers who responded to this scene acted lawfully, acted in accordance with their training and our policies and, in my opinion, our community’s expectations.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 3

BlackBeauty
2d ago

Who was the person that said they seen a gun? Charge them! I hope the parents of these children obtain representation and sue the department and the person who made false accusations. They could have costed them their life! Let’s not act like this wasn’t more than another profiling situation used to attack innocent black boys, if they would have been taken into custody they would have been in the system for nonsense. Who ever made that call, I hope you get what you deserve.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax Police asking for help finding murder suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a murder suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous. According to police, Jose Hernandez Mejia is wanted for second degree murder. He stands about 5’9″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Honda HRV with Virginia tags TXV-1986.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Guns#Body Cam#Fairfax Co
Daily Voice

Panhandler Apprehended In Maryland After Stealing Tip Jar, Pepper-Spraying, Stabbing In Deli

A Silver Spring man with a coincidental name is in jail following a stabbing outside of a deli on University Blvd in Silver Spring. Byrant Whack, 32, had been panhandling inside Max's Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard when he assaulted the employee shortly after 12:30 p.m.,, Thursday, July 14, 2022, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Slayings at Alexandria Apartment

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two men and burglaries at an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia. Francis Deonte Rose was taken into custody Saturday after the killings of 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, Alexandria police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Man sleeping in vehicle carjacked in Merrifield, police report

A man taking a nap in his vehicle in Merrifield earlier this month awoke to the startling realization that he was being carjacked, the Fairfax County Police Department reported on Friday (July 15). According to the department’s recap for the week of July 8-14, a man was recently arrested in...
MERRIFIELD, VA
mocoshow.com

Shooting on New Hampshire Avenue Now Being Investigated as a Homicide, Identity of Victim Released

A shooting that occurred Saturday morning, July 16, in front of the Advance Auto Parts at 6300 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim of the shooting that occurred on July 16 has been identified as Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27 of Silver Spring, Maryland. Mr. Hamid succumbed to his injuries this morning and this is now being actively investigated as a homicide. Next of kin notifications were made yesterday.Mr. Hamid was a Mobile Mechanic who operated in the DC Metropolitan area (Takoma Park, Hyattsville and NW Washington, DC). Many may know the victim by face and not by name so we are attaching his photo to this release.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Alexandria Man, 22, Shot And Killed In DC

A 22-year-old man from Alexandria was shot and killed over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Keonte Broadus-Gallman was found around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive after authorities received a report of an unconscious person, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said he was found...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy