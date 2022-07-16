ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VA

James Madison downplayed in museum at own estate by left-wing billionaire

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIPPo_0giASCN100

James Madison ' s role in America's founding has been downplayed in a museum at his own plantation home in Virginia .

A number of visitors criticized the museum after a $10 million grant from left-leaning billionaire David Rubenstein funded a new exhibit that focuses on the experience of slaves.

Through his grant, the museum worked to renovate the site to “offer visitors a more complete version” of history by giving equal attention to the experiences of the enslaved community that lived on Madison’s land, according to Montpelier's website. However, some museumgoers criticized the move, arguing it places Madison as more of a background character while amplifying the influence of slavery on the nation’s founding.

FREEDOM FROM CRT: STATE BANS ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY START IN TIME FOR JULY FOURTH

“[It’s] a deliberate attack on those founding institutions,” Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) told the New York Post. “The Left is trying to revise our history and is perpetuating a dishonest narrative.”

The criticism comes after the Montpelier Foundation’s board of directors announced in May it would hire a slate of nine directors in an effort to increase the diversity on the board. This angered some members already on the board, who argued the new candidates wanted to revamp Madison’s home into a museum that focused less on him and more so on slavery.

“[They want it to be] a black history and black rights organization that could care less about James Madison and his legacy,” board member Mary Alexander, a descendant of one of Madison’s slaves, told the Orange County Review.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Highlighting the enslavement that occurred at Montpelier “is a disservice to Madison,” she added. “There were hundreds of thousands of slaveowners but not hundreds of thousands who wrote the Constitution.”

As part of the exhibit, patrons can view displays that describe slavery as being part of the country’s foundation, with one exhibit detailing how the first 18 presidents each benefited from slavery in different ways, according to the New York Post. As a whole, the museum aims to link slavery and the Constitution to struggles with the inequalities that exist today, the outlet noted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Montpelier, VA
State
Virginia State
Montpelier, VA
Government
creators.com

The Tyranny of the Majority

"Which is better — to be ruled by one tyrant three thousand miles away, or three thousand tyrants one mile away?" — Rev. Mather Blyes (1706-1788) Does it really matter if the instrument curtailing liberty is a monarch or a popularly elected legislature? This conundrum, along with the witty version of it put to a Boston crowd in 1775 by the little-known colonial-era preacher with the famous uncle — Cotton Mather — addresses the age-old question of whether liberty can long survive in a democracy.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

FedEx responds to reports of missing body it lost during shipment

FedEx apologized on Twitter following a report that it's been three years since it lost the body of a man in shipment. "Three years have passed since the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office sent a box containing Jeffrey Merriweather's remains via FedEx, and neither the shipping company or Fulton County have explained where the remains are," a Friday tweet from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution read.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alexander
Person
David Rubenstein
Person
James Madison
Washington Examiner

Group offering bounties for Supreme Court justice sightings takes aim at Congressional Baseball Game

An activist group that offered cash to anyone who saw the conservative Supreme Court justices is now planning on crashing this year's Congressional Baseball Game. The group, ShutDownDC, went as far as to say the charity game, set for July 28 at Nationals Park, could get nixed if enough people show up. The group shared a link for people to sign up. The link sends users to another activist group's website, the Now or Never collective, which is organizing the protest due to Congress's inaction on climate change.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Museum#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
abovethelaw.com

Sidney Powell Is A Joke

The January 6th Committee hearings are really the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, it’s horrifying that there was a violent attempted coup in the United States, but the way the Committee has presented the evidence to the American people has been nothing short of riveting. Surprise witnesses! Reports of the president choking a Secret Service agent! Allegations of witness tampering! All slickly put together in memorable video packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy